Viars Leads Offensive Exhibition in Dominant Victory

May 30, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Jordan Viars hit three home runs in consecutive innings, including a grand slam as the Clearwater Threshers (33-15) scored 15 runs on 17 hits in a 15-5 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers (31-17) on Thursday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to build off the victory when they return to Clearwater on Friday night.

Pierce Bennett led off the game with a walk for the Threshers and stole second base. Devin Saltiban walked with one out before Luis Caicuto drove in Bennett with a single up the middle to start the scoring for Clearwater.

On the third pitch of the second inning, Nikau Pouaka-Grego hit a mammoth home run to right to make it 2-0 Threshers. Jordan Viars drew a walk off Lakeland starter Hayden Minton and stole second base. Bennett was hit by a pitch to put two on before Aidan Miller reached on a fielder's choice and moved to second on a throwing error that allowed Viars to score from third. Saltiban singled Miller over to third to put runners on the corners for Caicuto.

Caicuto hit a slow-rolling grounder to third on the first pitch he saw in the second. He was safe on a single, but an errant throw by Lakeland's Clayton Campbell at third allowed him to move to second, scoring Miller from third and moving Saltiban to third base. Jared Thomas loaded the bases with a walk and Hettiger drove in a run on a bases-loaded walk to make it 5-0.

After Lakeland posted a run in the top of the third, Viars responded with a solo homer to make it 6-1 Threshers after three. Hettiger led off the fourth with a ground-rule double to right. Pouaka-Grego drew a walk before Viars smacked his second homer of the day to bring the lead to 9-1.

Saltiban led off the fifth with a single and stole second base. Luis Caicuto reached on a fielder's choice, but Saltiban was safe at third on a late throw by Lakeland reliever Duque Hebbert. Kehden Hettiger plated Saltiban with a single before Pouaka-Grego loaded the bases with a knock of his own. On a 1-1 pitch, Viars launched a grand slam for his third home run of the game to bring the Threshers ahead 14-1.

Lakeland added two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to pull within ten, but the Threshers got a run back in the home half of the seventh. Hettiger singled with one out in the inning and moved to second on a groundout. Viars struck again with his fourth hit of the night, an RBI single to left that made it 15-4 Threshers.

The Flying Tigers fought back with another run in the eighth, but the game ended on a double play in the ninth, sealing a 15-5 win for the Threshers.

Luke Russo (2-0) struck out seven and allowed three runs on four hits with two walks in 5.2 innings to earn the win. Jaydenn Estanista allowed two runs on two hits in 2.1 innings of work with one walk and four strikeouts. Chase Hopwell walked one in a scoreless and hitless ninth.

Viars drove in a career-high nine runs...He had the most RBIs in a game by a Thresher this season...Saltiban tied his career-high with three hits...Hettiger set a new career high with three hits...The Threshers recorded the most hits (17) and runs (15) in a game this season...Clearwater has set a new season-high in hits and runs on each of the past two Thursday games...Both of Russo's wins have come at BayCare Ballpark...The Threshers continue a six-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Friday, May 31...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM at BayCare Ballpark.

Florida State League Stories from May 30, 2024

