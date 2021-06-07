Blue Jays Increase Ballpark Capacity Beginning June 24 with General Public Onsale on June 10

The Toronto Blue Jays today announce that Sahlen Field capacity will increase to 80% for games beginning June 24 through July 21, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 10 at 10 a.m. (bluejays.com/tickets) and Buffalo Bisons Season Ticket Holders on Tuesday, June 8 at 10 a.m.

The club once again worked with local officials, including the State Department of Health, to safely open additional vaccinated seating sections in the 100L lower bowl. Select physically distanced seating options, including accessible seating, will still be available in the 100L bowl. The 200L will remain as physically distanced seating pods. Of total ballpark capacity, 95% will be fully vaccinated seating sections and 5% will be physically distanced.

In addition to bowl seating, Sahlen Field private suites are also available for a premium ballpark experience for groups of six to 10 guests, including options for in-suite food and beverage service. Fans can book their Sahlen Field suite experience at bluejays.com/SingleGameTickets or by phone at 1.888.654.6529.

To provide the best fan experience at Sahlen Field with increased capacity, job openings are posted for a variety of game day staff roles. Those interested are encouraged to visit the Bisons website here or call 716.846.2059. The Bisons also invite interested candidates to a Concessions team hiring fair on Wednesday, June 9 from noon to 4 p.m. at Canalside (44 Prime Street) in The Honda Tent.

