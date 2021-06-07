Garcia Named Triple-A East Player of the Week

Rochester Red Wings middle infielder Luis García has been named the Triple-A East Player of the Week for the period ending June 6, Minor League Baseball announced.

García batted .407/.484/.778 (11-for-27) with one double, three home runs, nine RBI, and seven runs scored in six games from May 31-June 6. He ranked among the 20-team league leaders in hits (T-1st), total bases (2nd, 21), RBI (T-2nd), runs scored (T-3rd), batting average (7th), on-base percentage (8th), slugging percentage (8th), and OPS (8th).

García drove in a career-high five runs on Wednesday, homered on the first pitch of the game on Friday, and tied the game with a two-run homer on Sunday. He now has three leadoff home runs this season, the first Red Wing with more than two leadoff homers in a season since Byron Buxton hit five in 49 Triple-A games in 2016.

This is the first career Player/Batter of the Week honor for García. He is the first Rochester player to earn a league honor since Randy Dobnak was named International League Pitcher of the Week on July 29, 2019 and the first Wings' position player since Jaylin Davis earned IL Batter of the Week on July 8, 2019.

The three home runs hit by García during the week helped Rochester hit 16 as a team in the six-game series in Worcester, tied with Triple-A Omaha for the most home runs among all 120 minor league teams since June 1.

