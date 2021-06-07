Aaron Ashby Named Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week
June 7, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - Minor League Baseball announced today that Nashville Sounds pitcher Aaron Ashby has been named Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week for his play from May 31-June 6. Ashby joins Tyrone Taylor as Sounds players to win a weekly league honor in 2021.
Ashby's lone start during the week was on Friday, June 4 at Charlotte. The 23-year-old struck out a season-high 11 batters and allowed one unearned run on two hits in seven innings. Unfortunately, Ashby was tagged with a tough-luck loss in Nashville's 1-0 setback.
The left-hander has been a huge part of Nashville's success and 21-8 record. In his first season pitching at the Triple-A level, Ashby is 2-1 with a 2.93 ERA (9 ER/27.2 IP) with 39 strikeouts in six starts. He has allowed only 17 hits and opponents are hitting just .170 against him.
Ashby is among Triple-A East League leaders in batting average against (3rd), strikeouts (5th) and ERA (7th).
The Kansas City native was drafted by Milwaukee in the 4th round of the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Crowder College where he was a First Team NJCAA Division I All-American.
The Pitcher of the Week honor is the second in Ashby's career. He was named Pioneer League Pitcher of the Week for his play from July 16-22 of 2018.
Ashby and the Sounds return home from their 9-3 road trip on Tuesday when they host the Indianapolis Indians - Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates - for a six-game homestand at First Horizon Park. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
