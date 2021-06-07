Holy Toledo: Tavern Reopens Friday, June 11

Toledo, OH - Holy Toledo! Tavern is back in action on Fridays and Saturdays beginning June 11. The beloved Tavern will also be open on Sunday's when the Mud Hens are at home.

The reimagined menu captures the casual family-friendly dining atmosphere, filled with fan favorites and new fun flavorful dishes.

Topping the lineup- handcrafted burgers that will blow your taste buds away. The half-pound patties, made fresh daily, come sandwiched between the Holy Toledo signature bun with your choice of endless topping options!

New to the lineup- a hand-breaded Southern-Style Chicken Sandwich that is buttermilk-dipped and double breaded.

Holy Toledo! is your mouth watering yet? Just wait.

Other highlights include a Grilled Marinated Portabella sandwich, a lemon-herb marinated Grilled Chicken Sandwich and the always fan favorite Grilled Cheese (or Bacon Tomato Grilled Cheese, if you are wanting more).

Every burger and sandwich can be turned into a basket by adding fries - classically seasoned or try our Holy Toledo! Seasoned fries!

Toledo Mud Hens begins their six-game series against Louisville on Tuesday, June 8; Fifth Third Field will be at 100-percent capacity. Single game and Group tickets are on sale now for the entire 2021 season. To purchase tickets or to book a group outing call 419-725-4367 or visit www.mudhens.com.

