The Summer of '21 Is Just Getting Started: Saints Open to Full Capacity June 8: Promotions Set for Rest of Season

June 7, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - First there was Opening Day in 2020 that never happened. Then there was Nopening Day to honor the fact that Opening Day didn't happen. In 2021 there was Opening Day on May 11, but only to about 50% capacity. Finally, for the first time since the St. Paul Saints claimed their American Association Championship on September 14, 2019 the gates at CHS Field will open and every seat is available to sell. It will be a night of celebration that sets the stage for the rest of the summer as the Saints roll out their promotions schedule for the 2021 season.

Tuesday, June 8 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals), 7:05 p.m. - (Re)Opening Day Presented by Enbridge

Come one, come all. The Saints are about to throw a party that hasn't been seen since CHS Field opened in 2015. Pomp and circumstance will be ratcheted up a few notches and everyone is invited to the party. Sure, summer doesn't officially start until June 21, but it doesn't end until September 22, yet everyone treats Labor Day as the final hoorah. Bring your friends, family, neighbors, co-workers, and head out to the ballpark for an event more than 630 days in the making. And while you're there sit back and relax during (Re)Opening Night presented by Enbridge.

Saturday, June 12 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:05 p.m. - Barks and Baseballs, Dog Day Presented by Chuck & Don's Pet Food & Supplies

We've all been cooped up in the house for too long and that goes for our pets too. This is the chance for you and your four-legged friend to take in a game at CHS Field during our Barks and Baseballs Dog Day presented by Chuck & Don's Pet Food & Supplies. Sit, stay, and roll over while your dog roams the ballpark and makes new friends. Make sure one of you is on a leash tonight (if it's you then maybe you're just preparing for our Anything On A Leash Night), but feel free to chase after all the foul balls you want.

Friday, June 18 vs. Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs), 7:05 p.m. - A weekend for the father begins with baseball and fireworks powered by Xcel Energy set to music for Dad's

Which bear is the most condescending? A Pan-Duh. Why are elevator jokes so classic and good? Because they work on many levels. At some point, Dad has told these eye-rolling Dad jokes. Maybe you cringed, maybe you gave a courtesy laugh, but deep down you loved him for it. Dad has done so much for you during your life, now do something for him and bring him out to a game. We celebrate Dad's all weekend long and it starts with a Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy that is full of Dad music and Dad jokes.

Sunday, June 20 vs. Iowa Cubs, 2:05 p.m. - Going Rogue on Father's Day featuring a post-game viewing of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Tired of going to the same old Father's Day brunch with the same old Father's Day gifts? This year Go Rogue and do something really fun on Father's Day, join us for a summer's afternoon of Triple-A baseball followed by a viewing of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Thursday, July 1st vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:05 p.m. - It's Greek to Me Night featuring an attempt at the world's largest Toga Party

It's rush week. Do you have what it takes to be a part of our Greek system? Learn the handshake, our motto, and we'll hand out bids to those we think fit our fun and unique style. Once we welcome thousands into our house, it's time to set a record. Wrap yourself in a toga, put on your sandals because it's time to set a World Record. The University of Queensland Union set the World Record for largest Toga party at 3,700. We may not be an certified school yet, but who says we can't make our own fake university (Accredited anyone?) to set this record. Tonight, it's TOGA, TOGA, TOGA.

Saturday, July 3rd and Sunday July 4th vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, both games start at 6:05 PM - Welcome Back to Lowertown Weekend featuring Block Parties and Fireworks

The Saints, in partnership with the Downtown Alliance, Securian Financial, SPIRE Credit Union, Minnesota Pork and Hubbard Broadcasting, are throwing a weekend long party beginning each day with live music, food and drinks, and fun and games, then ending with baseball, food trucks and fireworks! While there will be fireworks following every game July 2-4, the weekend wraps up in big way with a SPIREworks Supershow after Sunday night's game.

Thursday, July 15 vs. Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians), 7:05 p.m. - Irish Night

Who doesn't like their baseball played extra STOUT?? It's Irish Night as the team will be donning their special Fighting Irish jerseys and auctioning them off after the game. We can't promise you pots of gold, but perhaps the luck of the Irish will be with the Saints this night. As has become tradition, the Saints will wear special Irish jersey's as your favorite players will change their names for the night. Cheer on Brent O'Rooker, Jhoan McDuran, and Jimmy O'Kerrigan, as the Saints Go Green.

Saturday, July 31 vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates), 7:05 p.m. - Anything on a Leash Night

Minnesotan's have gone to the State Fair and watched as parents stroll around with their kids on a leash. It's a summer tradition. What if we opened our gates and allowed you to bring anything you wanted on a leash? Guess we're going to find out with Anything On A Leash Night. Bring your pets, whether it be a dog, cat, or even a koala bear, but this is a night for the truly bizarre and creative. Think outside the box with things like a can of soup, your water bottle, cell phone, or even a pink flamingo lawn ornament, all is fair game tonight.

Thursday, August 5 vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds), 7:05 p.m. - Honoring George Tsamis and the 2019 Championship Team presented by Killebrew Root Beer

On the brink of seeing their playoff hopes slip away, the St. Paul Saints finished the 2019 season on an incredible 17-3 run to finish with the best record in the American Association. Down 0-2 in the North Division Championship Series, and having a perfect game against them through six innings, the Saints picked themselves up and came from behind to win Game 3. They didn't lose again capping off an incredible championship run, their first in 15-years. The man at the helm of that team, George Tsamis, was the heart and soul of the organization for 18-seasons. We honor him and the last Saints Championship as an Independent Professional franchise, presented by Killebrew Root Beer. Brady Shoemaker, Eddie Medina, Josh Allen, Dan Motl, Max Murphy, Chesny Young, Ryan Zimmerman, Tanner Kiest and the entire gang get together to relive an incredible season and the legacy of George Tsamis.

Friday, August 6 vs. Louisville Bats, 7:05 p.m. - Twig Night presented by Killebrew Root Beer with Shirsey Giveaway (First 1,500 fans)

He was a baseball lifer, but his life wasn't just baseball. The iconic coach for the St. Paul Saints from 1995-2002 was loved by all those that came in contact with him. Wayne "Twig" Terwilliger joined the Marines at 18 and served as a radioman on an amphibious tank in the Pacific Theater of World War II. Corporal Terwilliger participated in the invasions of Tinian and Iwo Jima, and had his tank knocked out at Saipan. Upon being discharged from the Marines, Twig became a star shortstop at Western Michigan College. That began a six-decade career in the baseball world that included nine seasons of playing Major League Baseball, more than 1,200 wins as a Minor League manager, winning two World Series with the Twins as a first base coach, and then a Northern League Championship in 1995 with the Saints. He finished his career as a champion, guiding the Fort Worth Cats to the 2005 Central League title as a manager. Tonight, we honor the life and career of Twig, presented by Killebrew Root Beer, and the first 1,500 fans will receive a Twig Shirsey.

Sunday, August 8 vs. Louisville Bats, 2:05 p.m. - Largest Game of Duck, Duck, Gray Duck

Whether you call it duck, duck goose, Daisy in the Dell, Drip, Drip, Drop, Vrot Eir or Rumall Chor, this traditional children's game is familiar to all. Of course, here in Minnesota it's known only by one name: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck. Forget all the other records, the only one that matters are the 108 attendees at Canterbury Park in 2019. We aim to beat that. Following the game, everyone is invited down onto the field to break the World Record for largest game of Duck, Duck Gray Duck After the record falls, kids can continue running around with our post-game run the bases.

Tuesday, August 17 vs. Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs), 7:05 p.m. - Team Card Set Giveaway (First 1,500 fans) presented by SPIRE Credit Union

This might be the most important team card set giveaway in the history of the Saints franchise. And no, this has nothing to do with it being the first season in Triple-A. Have you seen the trading card industry over the last year? These things are like gold now (or Bitcoin?). Trading cards are going for hundreds and thousands of dollars on the open market. Now, we can't promise you that ours will fetch you that kind of coin, but before our players reach the Major Leagues these are some of their first baseball cards of their career. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Saints team card set presented by SPIRE Credit Union. Trade them, sell them, use them in the spokes of your bicycle (do kids still do this?). Whatever you decide to do with them, enjoy the Twins of Tomorrow, Today.

Wednesday, August 18 vs. Iowa Cubs, 7:05 p.m. - Toilet Paper Drive presented by Innovative Office Solutions

It's the 10th annual Toilet Paper Drive presented by Innovative Office Solutions. Technically, last year was year 10, but no one is counting anything that happened in 2020. Whether you're a front to back, back to front, fold it into squares, or scrunch it type of person this is a day we can all agree giving back is most important. While the average person spends approximately three years sitting on the toilet during their lifetime, they use more than 60,000 rolls of toilet paper in that time. With so much TP being consumed the St. Paul Saints and Innovative Office Solutions are rolling out their annual Toilet Paper Drive. The collection of toilet paper on this night will be donated to 2nd Harvest Heartland.

Sunday, August 22 vs. Iowa Cubs, 2:05 p.m. - Jersey Giveaway (500 Youth & 500 Adult)

The Saints and Twins came together for an historic affiliation this season and now fans can go home with a replica jersey that pays homage to both franchises. The first 500 youth and 500 adults will receive the replica powder blue uniforms that will bring back a nostalgic feel for Twins fans. This color pattern, borrowed from the Twins in the 1970s and early 80s, has the Saints script in red across the chest along with a dark blue-white-red color combination appears on the end of the uniform sleeve. You will be the envy of all your friends when you get your hands on this jersey.

Thursday, September 9 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:05 p.m. - Better Together Mudonna/TC Shaking Hands Bobblehead (First 1,500 fans)

Two of the most iconic mascots in all of sports come together in one unique bobblehead. The St. Paul Saints iconic Mudonna and the Minnesota Twins TC Bear remake the iconic Minny and Paul handshake across the river. The two mascots have been friends for nearly three decades, but this year the bond grew even stronger. These two are all about fun, family, and bringing smiles to the faces of kids of all ages. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive this extremely unique bobblehead of the two evocative mascots.

Saturday, September 12 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 6:05 p.m. - Fan Appreciation Night with Post-Game Food Truck Rally

The Saints have been one of the best drawing teams in all of Minor League Baseball since CHS Field opened in 2015. Tonight, we thank every one of you for making us a successful organization. Whether this is your first game of the season or your 70th, this is our way to give back to you. Games, prizes, and fun are all a part of this Fan Appreciation Night. When the game is over the fun doesn't end. Stick around for our Post-Game food truck rally. Indulge yourself with delectable items from various food trucks around the Twin Cities.

Sunday, September 13 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 2:05 p.m. - Dog Day II presented by Chuck & Don's Pet Food & Supplies

Ok all you dog lovers. You've been asking for a day to bring your dog out to the ballpark and now we're giving you a second day as we finish off our last home game in style. This day is for you and your four-legged pals. Your little fur babies are welcome into CHS Field on our Dog Day presented by Chuck & Don's Pet Food & Supplies. Instead of the kids going after foul balls, it will be the dogs chasing after a new toy. The barking you here today won't come from the managers arguing with the umpires yet will emanate from the stands. We'll have contests all game long: which dog looks most like its owner, best dressed dog, and favorite dog tricks.

There are two weekday afternoon games on Wednesday August 4 and Wednesday, September 8, both at 1:05 p.m.

The daily promotions offer something for everyone in the family. The week will start with Sun Country Travel Tuesday and will give fans a chance to win travel vouchers. We're all going to have some fun on an Explore Minnesota Wednesday. Quench your thirst with a Saints staple, Thirsty Thursday with $2 select beers all night long. Friday Night Fireworks, powered by Xcel Energy, is back by popular demand complete with musical theme. Put on your favorite Hawaiian shirt and grass skirt with Treasure Island Saturday. The family-friendly atmosphere wraps up with Cub Family Sunday, featuring kids run the bases.

Along with the eight Xcel Energy Friday Night Fireworks games there are three additional Fireworks Supershows. On Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4, following the 6:05 p.m. games, and Fan Appreciation Night, Saturday, September 11 following the 6:05 p.m. game and Monster Food Truck Rally. Each of the Friday Night shows will once again be accompanied by a musical theme: June 11 (Yacht Rock), June 18 ("Dad" Music), July 2 (MTV Anniversary), July 16 (Space Jam Soundtrack), July 30 (Lawyer Music), August 6 (TBA), August 20 (A Night with the Orchestra), and September 10 (iTunes Playlist from 2001).

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $6 for bleacher seats, $15 for outfield reserved, $18 for the drink rail, infield reserved and home plate reserved. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (July 3, July 4, and September 11) are an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.