Blue Bombers Sign WR, DB

January 23, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed American receiver Bryson Daughtry and American defensive back Duron Lowe.

Daughty (6-1, 197, Elon, born: October 3, 2000 in Charlotte, NC) was in training camp with the BC Lions in 2023. Collegiately, Daughtry played five seasons at Elon College from 2018-2022, making 132 catches for 1,944 yards and 13 touchdowns, while also recording three carries for 17 yards, two touchdowns, and six punt returns for 30 yards in 49 games.

Lowe (5-10, 190, Liberty, born: November 29, 1997 in Overland Park, KS) most recently spent time in the UFL with Arlington, recording five tackles, one interception and one pass breakup in four games. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022, playing in three preseason games that season. Lowe also spent time with Tampa and Kansas City in the NFL.

He finished his collegiate career at Liberty, recording 31 tackles (21 solos, 10 assists), half a tackle for loss, two interceptions, eight pass breakups, and seven kick returns for 145 yards in 13 games.

