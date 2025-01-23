Argos Bring in American LB Jarrett Martin

January 23, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today they have signed American LB Jarrett Martin.

Martin (6'3"/220lbs) played 31 games at the University of Rhode Island (2020-2023) and recorded 82 tackles, 6.5 for loss, three sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and 10 knockdowns. The Massachusetts native attended Bryant University in 2018, playing in one game.

