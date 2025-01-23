Offensive Lineman Andrew Peirson Signs Extension with Lions

January 23, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions are keeping another veteran piece in the fold as National offensive lineman Andrew Peirson has signed a contract extension. Peirson was eligible for free agency on February 11.

Peirson (6'3, 300 lbs)- returns for a seventh season with the organization after a 2024 campaign that saw him dress for 12 regular season games. Along with filling it at multiple positions on the offensive line, Peirson recorded a pair of receptions for 20 yards.

With 69 regular season and six playoff games under his belt in black and orange, the Kingston, Ontario native is also a four-time winner of the Jamie Taras Community Service Award for his excellent work in the club's various programs.

Peirson originally signed with the Lions as a non-drafted free agent in 2018 after 29 games over four seasons (2014-17) at Gannon University. Along with earning multiple Division II academic awards, Peirson took home a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference scholar-athlete award in 2015.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from January 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.