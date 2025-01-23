Second-Generation Stamp Part of Rookie Defensive Backs Group

January 23, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Calgary Stampeders have signed five first-year American defensive backs including Londyn Craft, whose father Douglas played for the Red and White in the 1990s.

Also under contract are Tyler Baker-Williams, Cyrus Fagan, Anthony Johnson and Jeremy Lucien.

Here is more information on the new defensive backs:

Tyler Baker-Williams

Defensive back

College: North Carolina State

Height: 6.00

Weight: 206

Born: Nov. 23, 1999

Birthplace: Raleigh, NC

American

Baker-Williams attended training camp with the National Football League's Los Angeles Chargers in 2023 and saw action in three pre-season games. He later signed with the New Orleans Breakers of the United States Football League.

In college, Baker-Williams played 46 games over five seasons at North Carolina State. He recorded 153 career tackles for the Wolfpack including 13 tackles for loss and added five interceptions, three sacks and one forced fumble. He was all-Atlantic Coast Conference honourable mention in 2022.

Londyn Craft

Defensive back

College: Eastern Michigan

Height: 6.00

Weight: 200

Born: Mar. 23,1998

Birthplace: Baton Rouge, LA

Craft played his senior season at Eastern Michigan University. In 13 games for the Eagles, he amassed 27 tackles including two tackles for loss.

Craft started his collegiate career at Mississippi State and played 20 games over four years for the Bulldogs, making 57 tackles including two tackles for loss and recovering one fumble.

His father Douglas played seven seasons in the Canadian Football League including 26 games with the Stampeders over the 1993 and 1994 campaigns. The elder Craft also played for Baltimore, Montreal and Saskatchewan.

Cyrus Fagan

Defensive back

College: North Carolina State

Height: 6.01

Weight: 190

Born: Apr. 28, 1998

Birthplace: Daytona Beach, FL

In 2024, Fagan played with Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League. In nine games, he recorded 33.5 tackles including 3.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions and one fumble recovery

Before turning pro, Fagan played his final two collegiate seasons at North Carolina State. In 15 games for the Wolfpack, he accumulated 60 tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions and 10 passes defended.

Fagan transferred to North Carolina State after playing 30 games over four seasons at Florida State. He had 72 career tackles including one tackle for loss for the Seminoles and added one interception, two fumble recoveries and four passes defended.

Anthony Johnson

Defensive back

College: Virginia

Height: 6.02

Weight: 205

Born: June 12, 1999

Birthplace: Plantation, FL

Johnson signed with the NFL's New Orleans Saints as undrafted free agent in 2023 and that season spent time on practice squads of the Saints and Green Bay Packers. In 2024, he attended training camp with the Atlanta Falcons.

Johnson played his final two collegiate seasons at Virginia and in 22 games including 21 starts for the Cavaliers, he had 95 tackles including five tackles for loss and five interceptions. Johnson earned first-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference honours in 2022 after registering 51 tackles, two interceptions and 14 passes defended in 10 games.

He transferred to Virginia after playing 33 games over three years at Louisville. Johnson had 43 career tackles and two interceptions for the Cardinals.

Jeremy Lucien

Defensive back

College: Vanderbilt

Height: 6.01

Weight: 197

Born: May 12, 2000

Birthplace: Teaneck, NJ

Lucien signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and spent the season on the NFL club's practice squad.

In his senior college season at Vanderbilt, Lucien played 12 games and made seven starts for the Commodores, recording 48 tackles including two tackles for loss and five passes defended.

Lucien transferred to Vanderbilt after three seasons at Connecticut. In 29 games for the Huskies, he made 57 tackles including one tackle for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble and 12 passes defended.

