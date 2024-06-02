Blue Bombers Announce Jersey Number Changes

June 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following updated jersey numbers:

Receiver Myron Mitchell - 0

Fullback Michael Chris-Ike - 25

Defensive back Michael Griffin - 32

Linebacker Lucky Ogbevoen - 43

Receiver Ontaria Wilson - 80

Receiver Kevens Clercius - 86

Receiver Keric Wheatfall - 88

Defensive lineman Kyle Samson - 92

Defensive lineman Owen Hubert - 93

