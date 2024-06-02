Blue Bombers Announce Jersey Number Changes
June 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following updated jersey numbers:
Receiver Myron Mitchell - 0
Fullback Michael Chris-Ike - 25
Defensive back Michael Griffin - 32
Linebacker Lucky Ogbevoen - 43
Receiver Ontaria Wilson - 80
Receiver Kevens Clercius - 86
Receiver Keric Wheatfall - 88
Defensive lineman Kyle Samson - 92
Defensive lineman Owen Hubert - 93
Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from June 2, 2024
- Elks Sign Quarterback Dakota Prukop - Edmonton Elks
- Sato Added to Practice Roster - Calgary Stampeders
- Blue Bombers Announce Jersey Number Changes - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Lions Make Cuts - B.C. Lions
- Blue Bombers Make Cuts, Set Practice Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Winnipeg Blue Bombers Stories
- Blue Bombers Announce Jersey Number Changes
- Blue Bombers Make Cuts, Set Practice Roster
- Blue Bombers Release Four
- Blue Bombers Release Two
- Blue Bombers Announce Transactions