Blue Bombers Make Cuts, Set Practice Roster

June 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:

Released from roster:

American receiver Sy Barnett

American receiver Ronnie Blackmon

American receiver Isaiah Coulter

American receiver Aron Cruickshank

National receiver AK Gassama

American defensive back Russell Dandy

American defensive back Demetries Ford

American defensive back Bill Hackett

American defensive back Isaiah Norman

American defensive back Travon Fuller

American defensive back Patrick Rogers

American defensive back Juan Lua

American quarterback Darren Grainger

American offensive lineman Chris Ivy

National offensive lineman Ethan Kalra

National defensive back Bret MacDougall

National defensive lineman Collin Kornelson

National punter Dante Mastrogriuseppe

National defensive back Nico McCarthy

American linebacker Dylan Moses

American offensive lineman Chidi Okeke

American linebacker Johnny Petrishen

American defensive end Chauncey Rivers

National receiver/running back Jonathan Rosery

American linebacker Tre Thomas

American defensive lineman Taylor Upshaw

American receiver Josh Vann

American running back Chris Smith

National offensive lineman Michael Vlahogiannis

Added to the practice roster:

American offensive lineman Larnel Coleman

American offensive lineman Kendall Randolph

American offensive lineman Micah Vanterpool

American linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel

American defensive back Michael Griffin

National defensive lineman Owen Hubert

American receiver Josh Johnson

American receiver Keric Wheatfall

American defensive back Tyrique McGhee

National receiver Jeremy Murphy

Global linebacker Lucky Ogbevoen

Global linebacker Fabian Weitz

Transferred to suspended list:

National long snapper Ian Leroux

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from June 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.