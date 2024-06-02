Sato Added to Practice Roster
June 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed global kicker Toshiki Sato and placed him on their practice roster.
Toshiki Sato
#39
Kicker
College: Waseda
Height: 5.10
Weight: 191
Born: Sept. 30, 1993
Birthplace: Yokohama, JP
Global
The 30-year-old native of Yokohama, Japan, spent the entire 2023 season on the Stampeders' practice roster. Sato was a second-round selection by Toronto in the 2021 global draft and he played one regular-season game for the Argonauts in 2021 and one pre-season contest in 2022.
After playing four years at Waseda University in Tokyo, Sato suited up for IBM Big Blue in the Japanese X-League, setting a league record in 2019 with a 58-yard field goal. He then played in the Spring League - for the Austin Generals in 2019 and for the Aviators in 2020.
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from June 2, 2024
- Elks Sign Quarterback Dakota Prukop - Edmonton Elks
- Sato Added to Practice Roster - Calgary Stampeders
- Blue Bombers Announce Jersey Number Changes - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Lions Make Cuts - B.C. Lions
- Blue Bombers Make Cuts, Set Practice Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.