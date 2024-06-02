Sato Added to Practice Roster

June 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed global kicker Toshiki Sato and placed him on their practice roster.

Toshiki Sato

#39

Kicker

College: Waseda

Height: 5.10

Weight: 191

Born: Sept. 30, 1993

Birthplace: Yokohama, JP

Global

The 30-year-old native of Yokohama, Japan, spent the entire 2023 season on the Stampeders' practice roster. Sato was a second-round selection by Toronto in the 2021 global draft and he played one regular-season game for the Argonauts in 2021 and one pre-season contest in 2022.

After playing four years at Waseda University in Tokyo, Sato suited up for IBM Big Blue in the Japanese X-League, setting a league record in 2019 with a 58-yard field goal. He then played in the Spring League - for the Austin Generals in 2019 and for the Aviators in 2020.

