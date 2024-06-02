Elks Sign Quarterback Dakota Prukop

June 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have signed American Dakota Prukop (QB), the club announced Sunday.

The veteran CFL quarterback returns for a second stint with Edmonton after being released by the BC Lions in late May. Prukop suited up in eight games for the Double E in 2021, racking up 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Prukop, 30, spent the last two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2022-23), where he recorded 13 rushing touchdowns in 27 games. The short yardage specialist has appeared in the last two Grey Cups with the Bombers, combining for 42 yards on the ground and four rushing touchdowns - including two in each game.

The Texas native also had stops with New Jersey Generals of the USFL in 2023 and the Toronto Argonauts from 2017 to 2019.

Additionally, the Elks have signed Americans Jermaine Brown Jr. (RB), Reynard Ellis (LB), Arkell Smith (WR) and Global Dean Faithfull (K) to the practice roster.

2024 marks the 75th season of pro football in Edmonton, as the Elks open a new CFL campaign on Saturday, June 8 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Commonwealth Stadium. Season tickets are available now, with all youth season tickets $75 (17 and under) and adult tickets starting at $175.

TRANSACTIONS

SIGNED:

Dakota Prukop | AMER | QB | 6'1 | 208 LBS | 1993-10-17 | Austin, TX | Oregon

SIGNED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

Reynard Ellis | AMER | LB | 6'0 | 240 LBS | 1999-07-31 | Birmingham, AL | UAB

Dean Faithfull | GLB | K | 6'2 | 207 LBS| Fareham, Hampshire, England | CSU

Jermaine Brown Jr. | AMER | RB | 5'8 | 195 LBS | 2001-05-24 | Prichard, AL | UAB

Arkell Smith | AMER | WR | 6'1 | 194 LBS | 1999-10-25 | Carthage, MO | Central Missouri

