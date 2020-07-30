Blake Thompson Re-Signs for Another Season with Adirondack

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed defenseman Blake Thompson to a contract for the 2020-21 season.

This year will be Thompson's third full season with the Thunder after he joined the team following a stint with the Cincinnati Cyclones in December of 2017. The 27-year-old played in 42 games last season and recorded two goals and 10 assists. Thompson has played in 171 ECHL games and has accumulated 41 points (9 goals, 32 assists).

"I'm happy to be back for my third full season with the Thunder," Thompson said. "I'm excited about the signings that Alex Loh has already made this offseason to improve our team. I can't wait to get back to Glens Falls to see teammates, coaches and all of our great fans!"

Before his time in the pro ranks, Thompson played four seasons for St. Norbert College (NCAA D-III), notching 73 points (19 goals, 54 assists) in 112 games. The 6'1, 205-pound defenseman earned all-conference honors in his sophomore and junior seasons. During Thompson's freshman season, the Green Knights won the NCAA D-III Championship.

Thompson played one season in 2012-13 with the Victoria Grizzlies of the British Columbia Hockey League. With the Grizzlies, Thompson netted four goals, added 22 assists and was a +39 in 47 games played.

