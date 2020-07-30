Nailers Sign Luke Lynch

July 30, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release







Forward Luke Lynch with Robert Morris University (right)

(Wheeling Nailers) Forward Luke Lynch with Robert Morris University (right)(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their fifth player signing of the 2020 offseason. Wheeling has signed forward Luke Lynch to an ECHL contract.

Lynch, 24, will begin his professional career with the Nailers, after playing four seasons of college hockey at Robert Morris University. Luke was named to the AHC All-Academic Team during his freshman and sophomore years, then served as an alternate captain as a junior, before he became the team's captain as a senior. During his four seasons with the Colonials, the forward appeared in 155 of the school's 156 games, and notched 41 goals, 64 assists, and 105 points. Lynch finished in the top three on his team in scoring twice, including a career best 17-goal, 37-point campaign as a sophomore.

"We are pleased to add Luke to our roster," said Nailers Head Coach Mark French. "Luke has displayed an ability to produce offensively throughout his college career, and at the same time, earn the respect of both his coaches and teammates by being named team captain in his final season."

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native follows in the footsteps of his older brother Zac, who also played collegiately at Robert Morris, then led the Nailers with 67 points during the 2018-19 season. Luke will become the eighth former Colonial to play for Wheeling when he makes his pro debut. Both Lynch brothers, Cody Wydo, and Daniel Leavens are four of the 12 players who scored 100 points during their careers at RMU.

"All the positives that come with the coaching staff and the organization make me excited to help the team get back to the Kelly Cup Playoffs," Lynch said. "I talked to my brother about it, and he played a big role in getting me to Wheeling. I tend to play more of a net front presence, but I view myself as a 200-foot player, who will do what the team needs day in and day out."

Season memberships are available for the 2020-21 season. To purchase yours or to get more information, visit wheelingnailers.com or call (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 30, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.