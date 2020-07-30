Eric Williams Signs with Admrials for 2020-21 Season

NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced today they have officially signed defenseman Eric Williams to a contract for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Williams, 25, joins the Admirals for the upcoming season after spending his 2019-20 campaign with the Utah Grizzlies. The Newmarket, ONT product was under contract with the American Hockey League's Colorado Eagles last season. In 62 games played, Williams registered 23 points (7g, 16a) with a +19 rating, which was second amongst Utah defensemen.

New Admirals defenseman Eric Williams became one of Utah's best defenseman in a quick order, as he finished the year second amongst defenseman in points (23).

The 6'1, 200lb defenseman played in two games with the Manchester Monarchs (ECHL) and Charlotte Checkers (AHL) in 2018-19 after completing four years at Northeastern University (NCAA). Williams had over ten points in each of his four seasons and played with Admirals goaltender, Jake Theut, for three of those seasons.

From 2013-15, Williams made noise in the OJHL with the Aurora Tigers where he had 85 combined points in 104 games. He was named the OJHL's "Best Defenseman" and was also named to the "First All-Star Team".

