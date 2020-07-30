Defender Jordan Klimek Re-Signs with South Carolina

July 30, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with defenseman Jordan Klimek for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Klimek, 24, appeared in 31 games with South Carolina during 2019-20 in his second professional season. He scored 13 points on five goals and eight assists while posting a +9 rating.

"Jordan is a player that does things the right way," said Stingrays Head Coach Ryan Blair. "We were very excited to have him on board when he came to us last summer. He showed a real commitment to the team and displayed a level of urgency every time he was on the ice. I'm looking forward to watching him continue to grow during the upcoming season."

A native of Langley, British Columbia, Klimek spent his rookie season with the Kansas City Mavericks in 2018-19 and led all of the team's skaters with a +14 rating while suiting up for 66 games and scoring 18 points (6g, 12a). He also played in six postseason contests during the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs, adding one assist.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound blueliner had a four-year collegiate career at Northern Michigan University from 2014-18. Klimek served as an alternate captain during his senior season in 2017-18 and scored 18 points in 43 games for the Wildcats with three goals and 15 assists.

Before attending school, Klimek played in the United States Hockey League (USHL) for the Dubuque Fighting Saints during the 2013-14 season and suited up for 60 games over two campaigns with the Surrey Eagles of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) where he helped the club to a championship title in 2013.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 30, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.