Royals Continue to Fortify Blue Line, Signing Michel

July 30, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals have signed defenseman Rob Michel to an ECHL contract, the team announced Thursday. Michel topped Reading blue liners with eight goals (22 pts.) in 51 games and amassed a plus-17 rating, second on the team to Eric Knodel (+26).

Michel: We're capable of picking up where we left off

Reading has agreed to terms with five players, all returners.

Season memberships, group plans and and flex tickets for the Royals' 20th anniversary season are available at royalshockey.com/tickets and by calling 610-898-7825.

2020-21 roster

Defensemen (2): #3 Rob Michel, #6 Garrett Cecere

Forwards (3): #9 Brayden Low, #16 Hayden Hodgson, #21 Frank DiChiara

Need to know

- Michel scored six of his eight goals in the final month of the season, starting with a strike in the team's Pink in the Rink Game win Feb. 8 vs. Wheeling.

- Captained the University of Maine in 2018-19 and signed with Lehigh Valley following the conclusion of his senior season.

Coach Quotes

"Rob was one of our most improved players last season and one of our top defensemen. We can trust him to be responsible in our end, move the puck well and be a threat in the offensive zone. Having him return for a second year will give him a chance to take that next leap." - Head Coach Kirk MacDonald

Michel extras

Over four seasons at Maine, Michel totaled 17 goals and 53 points (137 GP). The native of Camillus, NY stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 194 pounds.

