Elmira, NY- The Binghamton Black Bears fell on the road to the Elmira River Sharks 6-3 on Friday night. Binghamton was unable to find the equalizer late in the third with the net empty.

Neither side was able to score in the opening frame. Elmira was first on the board, 30 seconds into the middle 20 minutes. A bright spot for the Black Bears came in the form of Cameron Clarke, scoring his first professional goal, which tied the game at 1-1. Both teams were unable to score on their respective 5-on-3 chances, but Elmira was able to knab two even-strength tallies before heading to the locker room with a 3-1 lead.

Elmira's Bret Parker scored on a breakaway to extend the lead to three, then a spark lit under the Black Bears for another potential muti-goal comeback. Don Oliveri threaded a pass to Austin Thompson for his 15th of the season, cutting the deficit down to two. With 6:26 remaining in the third, Jake Schultz was able to blast one past the netminder, putting Binghamton within striking distance. Schultz's goal came off of what was the best offensive shift of the game.

Unfortunately for the Black Bears, that is where the scoring would end... Elmira scored once more 5-on-5, and were able to grab an empty-net goal to go to win 6-3.

