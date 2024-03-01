Daae Drops Four-Point Night in 7-2 Win

BILOXI, MS - The Columbus River Dragons rode a four-goal first period to a 7-2 win over the Biloxi Bone Crushers (aka Mississippi Sea Wolves) on Friday night at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Coliseum.

Columbus scored twice before the game was five minutes old, and four different River Dragons provided the goals as the team surged out to a 4-0 edge at the intermission. Austin Daae was in on all four goals, scoring once and adding three assists.

Justin MacDonald would tally a goal and two assists to extend his FPHL-record scoring streak to 29 games, amassing 24 goals and 43 assists for 67 points in that span.

The game is the only one of the weekend for Columbus, but the River Dragons and Sea Wolves will play a pair next week Wednesday and Thursday in Biloxi.

Notes:

Columbus has now scored six-or-more goals in 9 of its last 11 games.

The River Dragons top-ranked penalty kill was perfect again, going 2-for-2.

Against Mississippi, Columbus is 22-1 lifetime dating back to last season (9-0 this year).

Rookie defenseman Hugh Anderson picked up his first professional point with an assist on Ryan Hunter's third period goal.

The River Dragons will next play at home on Friday, March 8 at 7:35 pm against the Carolina Thunderbirds. It's Sensory Safe Night presented by Easterseals. Tickets for all remaining River Dragons home games are on sale now via the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

