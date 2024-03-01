Prowlers Sign Ross Bartlett

The Port Huron Prowlers have signed forward Ross Bartlett ahead of their weekend series in Danbury. This will be Bartlett's second stint in Port Huron.

The Fort Myers, Florida native split 2021-22, his first year pro, between the Prowlers and Carolina Thunderbirds. As a Prowler, he had five points in seven games after being claimed off waivers in March of that season.

Last year, Bartlett played with the Motor City Rockers where he had 19 points in 17 games. He also saw time in five SPHL games with the Huntsville Havoc before being placed on season-ending IR.

The Prowlers will return home for three games on March 8, 9 and 10 with the Saturday game being Taking a Shot at Breast Cancer Night. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets any time or by calling the McMorran box office at 810-985-6166 during box office hours.

