Green Stands Tall in 3-2 Shootout Defeat

FRASER, MI - While the result may not have been exactly what the Blue Ridge Bobcats wanted, there was still much to enjoy and be proud of in a narrow 3-2 shootout defeat at the hands of the Motor City Rockers.

Connor Green stood on his head, and then some, beyond 65 minutes and through three rounds of a shootout. Green repeatedly made superhuman save after superhuman save down the stretch, giving the Bobcats their share of chances.

Green stopped 32 of 34 shots, and 3 of the 4 he faced in the shootout. Bobcats captain Cody Oakes scored on his former team, putting home a seeing eye wrist shot to cut the Motor City lead to 2-1 midway into the middle frame.

Nikita Ivashkin again came up clutch, tying the game on a redirect from Andrei Ivanov with just six minutes remaining in regulation.

Both teams meet again tomorrow night at 6:05.

