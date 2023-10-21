Black Bears Fall in Shootout

Danbury, CT- The Binghamton Black Bears fell in the shootout for their first loss of the season, 3-2. Binghamton shooters were stopped in all three rounds as Danbury won the final session of the night 1-0.

Binghamton was on the board early as Jestin Somero scored his first of the season. Nikita Ivashkin's wrist shot deflected of the crossbar and Somero deposited the rebound into the back the net. Binghamton led 1-0 after the first period, outshooting Danbury 15-9.

The defending champs pushed back hard in the second period, scoring the only two goals. Evan Lugo and Daniel McKitrick scored five minutes in, and 30 seconds apart from each other. In less than a shift, Danbury had a one-goal lead.

The message from Coach Sherwood was received in the second intermission and the Black Bears responded with a great defensive effort in the third, limiting the high-power Hat Trick offense to just one shot in the frame. Thomas Wray was able to score his second of the year off a pass from Dustin Jesseau to tie the game at 2-2 and send the teams to overtime for the first time of their respective campaigns.

Five minutes of 3on3 overtime didn't settle the score. In the shootout Zach Pamayloan was the first to shoot for the home team and was able to score the only goal of the session. Danbury wins 3-2, with Binghamton taking home one point.

