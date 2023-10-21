Hat Tricks Outlast Binghamton 3-2 in Shootout Friday

DANBURY - The Hat Tricks defeated the Black Bears of Binghamton 3-2 Friday at home in a shootout in the first game of a home-and-home series.

Goalie Conor McCollum was the first star of the night and for good reason. The rookie netminder, in his first professional start after signing with the Hat Tricks Thursday (Oct. 19), stopped 51 of 53 shots plus all three attempts in the one-on-one shootout.

McCollum spent last season at Acadia University posting a .932 save percentage and 2.17 goals against average in six playoff games after playing in 21 regular season contests (.897 SV%, 3.07 GAA).

The scoring kicked off 1:25 in to the first period when Binghamton's F Josh Fletcher, assisted by F Nikita Ivashkin, found the back of the net, giving the Black Bears a 1-0 lead and subduing a pumped up Danbury crowd.

In the 2nd period, the Hat Tricks roared back with a vengeance. F Evan Lugo, with assists from D Jarod Yau and F Jacob Ratcliffe, leveled the score at 1-1. Just 17 seconds later, F Daniel McKitrick, supported by F Jonny Ruiz and F Nick DiNicola, put Danbury ahead 2-1.

The Black Bears, who heavily outshot the Hat Tricks 53-23 in the game, tied the score at 5:16 of the third on Thomas Wray's first score of the season. The goal was assisted by former Hat Tricks F Dustin Jesseau in his first game back against Danbury.

With no further scoring in regulation, the game went into a shootout. Danbury's D Zachary Pamaylaon scored the lone goal in the shootout with McCollum stopping Ivashkin, Jesseau, and F Tyson Kirkby.

Prior to Friday night, the last time these two teams squared-off was in the second round of last year's FPHL playoffs. After falling behind 1-0 in the series, the Hat Tricks took games two and three to advance to the finals.

The Hat Tricks and Black Bears square off again Saturday night in Binghamton for the second game of the home-and-home set and game two of 18 between the two sides this season.

