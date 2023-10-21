Black Bears Defeat Hat Tricks at Home

BINGHAMTON, NY- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks 3-1 on Saturday night. Binghamton scored once a period and finished the night with 38 shots on goal.

The captain Tyson Kirkby scored his second of the season, deflecting a pass from Mac Lewis and Dan Stone. Binghamton outshot Danbury 12-8 in the first frame, in an even-battled opening period.

Connor Smith, scored his 3rd goal in two games for Binghamton to extend their lead 2-0. While the Black Bears power play struggled on the night, Danbury was able to take advantage and score a shorthanded goal to cut the lead in half. Bohdan Zinchenko would score the only goal of the night for the visitors.

Danbury started a push back in the third. Clinging to a one goal lead, Binghamton stayed on the forecheck, and led to the insurance goal they were looking for. Andrew Logar stole the puck and beat the goaltender for his first of the ever, pushing the lead to 3-1.

Binghamton gapped up in the final five minutes, and stood tall in front of Sam Livecchi, making his pro-debut, stopping 24 shots. Binghamton wins 3-1 and picks up the three points on Saturday, four on the weekend.

