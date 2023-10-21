Prowlers Drop Second Straight to Motor City

The Port Huron Prowlers fell 3-2 for the second straight night at McMorran Place to the Motor City Rockers, this time in regulation. Nick Magill-Diaz was the hero with the only goal in the third.

"I saw a lot of positive things out there, a lot of good things to take away from this weekend," said Prowlers head coach Matt Graham. "The more time we get to spend together and bond as a group, the more you'll see guys playing for each other."

The Prowlers again opened the scoring and again, it was a player scoring his first FPHL goal. Davide Gaeta banged home a rebound for a power-play goal late in the first to give his team a 1-0 lead.

"We look for a lot of movement up top, get Babin moving a bit" Graham said. "You want to crowd the front of the net because he doesn't like it and neither do they.The rebound control in the slot, leaving it right there for us to pick up, was perfect and it seemed to work for us tonight,"

Scott Coash tied things up with a long-range shot through traffic on a 5-on-3 man advantage early in the second to tie things up.

The same power play unit struck again for Port Huron late in the second as Sam Marit cashed in the loose change. Rocco DiCostanzo brought the score back to level with under two to play in the period as he crashed the net on an odd-man rush.

Magill-Diaz potted a shot on a two-on-one in the third and that was the only goal of the period as Trevor Babin turned aside all 10 shots the Prowlers threw his way in the final frame.

Matt Stoia and Alex Johnson picked up two assists apiece while Ian Wallace made 29 saves in the loss. The Prowlers power play went 2-5.

Nine Rockers recorded a point in the victory. Babin turned aside 29 shots and got his second victory of the new year.

The Prowlers return to action on Oct. 27 when Joe Pace and the Mississippi Sea Wolves come to McMorran Place for the first time. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. and tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets or by calling the box office at 810-985-6166.

