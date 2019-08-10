Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Columbus (7:15 p.m.)

August 10, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





August 10, 2019 | 7:15 p.m. ET | Huntington Park | Columbus, OH| Game # 118| Away Game # 61

BUFFALO BISONS (59-58, T-2nd, -5.0 North) at COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (66-50, 1st, +9.0 West)

LHP Tayler Saucedo (6-0, 3.35) vs RHP Shao-Ching Chiang (6-7, 5.52)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This evening, the Bisons take on the Columbus Clippers in game two of their three-game series in the capital of Ohio. The Bisons look to win the series and stay above .500 after losing two out of three games to the Mud Hens in the Herd's previous series. After this, Buffalo has an off day on 8/12 and then enjoy a six-game homestand here they will host Toledo and Durham.

Last Game: BUF 3, COL 4

The Bisons dropped game one of their series with Columbus as the Clipper bullpen was lights out against the Herd. Buffalo was able to score early and knock LHP Logan Allen out after just four innings, and scoring three runs. Columbus bullpen pitched five innings, only giving up two hits and striking out six Buffalo batters. RHP Andrew Sopko was touched for five hits, giving up four runs, including one home run.

Columbus Clippers (1-3)

Buffalo and Columbus are meeting for the second, and final, time in the 2019 season. Their first series was at Sahlen Field where the Clippers took two out of three games from the Herd.

Today's Starter

LHP Tayler Saucedo will make his sixth start of 2019 for the Bisons, as he has mostly been used in the bullpen for Buffalo. He carries a 3.35 ERA and has one all five previous games he has started in, as well as one win in a relief appearance. Saucedo last started on 8/1 against Lehigh Valley where he threw three innings giving up just one hit, allowing no runs and struck out three batters. Saucedo will look to stay undefeated on the hill for the Herd.

Andy Burns

INF Andy Burns gave Buffalo the brief lead in the third inning after picking up his 13th home run of the season, off of LHP Logan Allen which allowed Richard Urena to score and put the Bisons up by 3-1. Burns would finish 1-4 on the night and increased his team-leading hit total to 93 on the year.

Santiago Espinal

INF Santiago Espinal was able to collect his first Triple-A hit as well as his first Triple-A RBI last night with a double in the second inning. After a slow start to his Bisons' career, Espinal will look to build off his first hit last. In Double-A New Hampshire, Espinal was batting .278 on the year with 102 hits, including 21 doubles and five home runs before being called up.

Socrates Brito

OF Socrates Brito had another multi-hit game last night as he finished 2-4 with a double and scored once. This now puts him in the lead on the team with multi-hit performances on the year with 23.

Blue Jays

Toronto (48-71) was able to get a win in game two of their series with the division leader New York Yankees. Teoscar Hernandez and Danny Jansen led the way for the Blue Jays as they had three RBIs each, including two home runs from Hernandez. RHP Wilmer Font will start today for the Blue Jays at 3:07 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.