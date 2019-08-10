Crawlers Skid in Front of Sold out Crowd

August 10, 2019 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release





TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo Mud Crawlers dropped a 6-5 nail biter to the Pawtucket RedSox on Saturday night at Fifth Third Field.

The Mud Hens (53-64) launched a trio of long balls but came up a run short to the PawSox (51-65).

Pawtucket put a two-spot on the scoreboard in the first inning as Rusney Castillo went deep over the right field wall.

Toledo evened the score in the fourth inning as Frank Schwindel launched a two-run homerun down the right field line.

The PawSox re-gained the lead in the top of the fifth as Castillo hit a double through the infield to plate two runs giving the visitors a 4-2 lead.

Bobby Dalbec extended the Pawtucket lead to 5-2 with a 416-foot solo jack in the sixth inning. RHP David McKay then came in for his first action as a Mud Crawler to replace the starter RHP Kyle Funkhouser who allowed five earned runs on nine hits in five plus innings.

The eighth inning brought another run for the PawSox as Oscar Hernandez ground into a double play with Dalbec scoring.

Jacob Robson brought the Mud Crawlers within a pair in the eighth inning as he put a two-run shot onto St. Clair street passed the right field wall.

Toledo came within a run as Mikie Mahtook hit a bomb to lead off the ninth inning but could not complete the comeback as Pawtucket won 6-5.

What's Next:

The Toledo Mud Crawlers look to take the rubber match in tomorrows 4:05 p.m. game with the Pawtucket Red Sox.

#RoadToDetroit Report (according to MLB.com 2019 Prospect Watch):

8. OF Daz Cameron: 0 for 3

11. IF Willi Castro: 0 for 4

14. RHP Beau Burrows: DNP

18. RHP Kyle Funkhouser: 5.0 IP, 9 H, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

21. RHP Bryan Garcia: DNP

27. OF Jacob Robson: 1 for 4, 1 HR, 2 RBI

30. OF Danny Woodrow: 3 for 4

Hens Notes:

? The sell-out crowd of 12,000 marks the 13th sell-out of the season and the 498th in Fifth Third Field history.

? David McKay made his Toledo debut in tonight's game.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.