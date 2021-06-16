Bishop collects five hits as River Cats lose heartbreaker

June 16, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







Tacoma, Wash. - Despite cranking out 18 hits and leading by five runs in the seventh inning, the Sacramento River Cats (14-21) dropped the final game of their road trip as the Tacoma Rainiers (19-15) walked off on a sacrifice fly.

Sacramento scored in four of the first five innings but would not score again in the 10-inning contest, their third extra-inning game of the season. Third baseman Jason Krizan and catcher Chadwick Tromp each hit solo shots while second baseman Thairo Estrada went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles.

Left fielder Braden Bishop raked five singles from the leadoff spot, bringing his average since joining the River Cats to .444 (24-for-54). It's his seventh multi-hit game with his new club and third time in the last seven that he's recorded at least four hits in a game.

Bishop's fifth-inning base knock scored Krizan for Sacramento's ninth run of the game, but after Tacoma put up a five-spot in the seventh, it required an outfield assist from right fielder Jaylin Davis to send the game to extras. He nailed Eric Filia at the plate to prevent a ninth-inning walk-off only to watch a sac-fly end the game an inning later.

The River Cats will head home Wednesday and prepare for a 12-game homestand with the Salt Lake Bees and Reno Aces. Aaron Sanchez is slated to make his third rehab start with Sacramento while the Bees will throw lefty Dillon Peters. First pitch for Thursday's opener is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Prior to Bishop's five-hit performance, fellow outfielder Bryce Johnson was the last River Cats player to accomplish the task, doing so in game five of the 2021 season while the team was on the road in Las Vegas.

Rehabbing righty John Brebbia took an important step as he continues his return from Tommy John surgery. He appeared in back-to-back games for the first time, entering Tuesday's ballgame with one out in the fifth and coaxing two quick flyouts.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from June 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.