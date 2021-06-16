"Los Corazones de Reno" to Highlight Aces' Promotions in July

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces to host "Los Corazones de Reno" as part of July's feature promotions at Greater Nevada Field. Tickets are available on RenoAces.com, by calling (775) 334-7000 or texting "TIXX" to 21003.

The Aces will transform the weekend of July 22-24 into "Los Corazones de Reno" in celebration of Copa de la Diversión, otherwise known as the "Fun Cup": a season-long MiLB initiative to honor Latino communities. Following Thirsty Thursday and Fireworks Friday to kick off the weekend on July 22-23, Reno will give away maracas on Saturday, July 24. The entire three-game slate will be presented by Kodiak Roofing and Waterproofing Co., KOLO 8 News Now & JUAN 101.7 FM.

"As we continue to return to Aceball this season, we know that the July promotional calendar has something for everyone," Aces President Eric Edelstein said. "Greater Nevada Field will continue to be the place to be all summer long in Northern Nevada."

The team will kick off July with Mining Night, presented by the Nevada Mining Association (NVMA), Wild 102.9, KOH AM 780, KBULL 98.1, & 95.5 The Vibe, on July 10, a tribute evening to eastern and northern Nevada's miners, their families and culture. NVMA has been the industry's uniting voice and representation for over 100 years, starting as the Nevada Mine Operators Association in 1913 before its current name change in 1952.

On July 11, Play Ball with the U.S. Mayors' Association will be featured during pregame against the Aviators, allowing young fans to participate in on-field activities. More information on Play Ball will be accessible on Aces social media and website as the date draws near.

Our K-9 fans will be welcomed to the stadium once again on Monday, July 12, as part of the team's Dog Days of Summer. The first Monday of each month allows fans the opportunity to bring their dogs to the park, vaccination paperwork is required.

Biggest Little City Sundays, where the team dons their red alternate BLC 'City Pride' caps, are set to continue next month and will be featured twice, July 11 against Las Vegas, and July 25 versus Round Rock.

Daily Deals will also be featured throughout the month. Every Monday is Military Monday, presented by 105.7 KOZZ, which offers buy-one-get-one-free tickets to all military and first responders. Each week also includes Taco Tuesday, presented by Alice 96.5, featuring two tacos for six dollars, or two and a beer for 10 dollars. Additionally, Thirsty Thursdays, presented by Coors Light, Rock 104.5 and ESPN 94.5, offer two-buck Coors Lights drafts and four-dollar Aceball Ale drafts.

Weekend Daily Deals feature Firework Fridays, presented by Saint Mary's, My News 4, Fox 11 and Nevada Sports Net, Super Saturdays' giveaways and Family Sundays, presented by 106.9 MoreFM, that offer one-dollar hot dogs.

