Rainiers Overcome Seven-Run Deficit, Walk off Winners against River Cats in Extra Innings

June 16, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release









Jack Reinheimer of the Tacoma Rainiers

(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead) Jack Reinheimer of the Tacoma Rainiers(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead)

TACOMA, WA - The Rainiers found themselves trailing Sacramento 7-0 after 2 1/2 innings on Tuesday night at Cheney Stadium but rallied for the game's final seven runs and eventually walked off as 10-9 winners over the River Cats in 10 innings. Shortstop Jack Reinheimer's sacrifice fly scored center fielder Luis Liberato for the game-winning score in the extra inning, giving Tacoma their fourth straight victory.

In the 10th inning, third baseman Jantzen Witte hit a slow roller that allowed Liberato, the automatic runner, to advance from second to third base with one out. One batter later, Reinheimer worked a full count and drove the seventh pitch of the at-bat from Trevor Gott (1-1) to left fielder and former Tacoma outfielder Braden Bishop, deep enough for Liberato to score the game-winning run.

Sacramento (14-21) tallied seven runs against Tacoma (19-15) starter David Huff over 2 2/3 innings. Huff left with a 6-0 deficit and right-hander Wyatt Mills finished the 3rd inning, allowing one of the inherited runners to score.

The Rainiers started clawing their way back in with an RBI single by Witte in the 3rd inning. Second baseman Donovan Walton followed with a sacrifice fly that plated Witte.

Also in the 3rd inning, catcher Cal Raleigh poked his league-leading 16th double into the right field corner to score Reinheimer and extend his career-long hitting streak to 22 games. Raleigh is four games shy of tying a Tacoma franchise record of 26 games, set by Tacoma Giants outfielder Rex Johnston in 1965 and tied by Rainiers infielder Chad Akers in 1999.

Righty Robert Dugger made his first appearance with Tacoma in the 5th inning and gave up the final two River Cats runs, furthering the Sacramento lead, 9-3.

The Rainiers responded with a run in the bottom of the 5th inning on a sacrifice fly by Raleigh that scored Reinheimer, getting Tacoma within five.

Tacoma erupted for five runs in the 7th inning to even the score, starting with a two-out RBI double for first baseman Eric Filia. Four more consecutive hitters followed with run-scoring, two-out hits, including a single by right fielder Dillon Thomas that scored Filia, a double off the right-center field wall by designated hitter Kennie Taylor that plated Thomas, a Liberato RBI single that brought home Taylor, and a line drive single from Witte that scored Liberato.

Witte finished 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run, while Liberato scored three runs for the first time this season.

Tacoma's bullpen combined for five scoreless innings to end the night. Righty Ryan Dull dealt a pair of scoreless innings that included three strikeouts, and Yohan Ramirez struck out a pair in a scoreless 8th inning.

In the 9th inning, the River Cats loaded the bases with a pair of hits and a walk against Rainiers southpaw Max Roberts. Right-hander Zack Weiss came on and forced an infield fly pop out and an inning-ending ground out to leave the bases loaded and keep the game tied.

Weiss also pitched the 10th inning for the Rainiers and stranded the automatic runner in scoring position with a pair of strikeouts and a ground out.

The Rainiers are off Wednesday as they travel to Las Vegas for the start of a six-game series against the Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. First pitch of Thursday's series opener at Las Vegas Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. PT.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2021 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with an MiLB.TV subscription. (Use code: RAINIERS to save $10 on an annual subscription.)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from June 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.