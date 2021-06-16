Aces Bash Five More HRs in 16-4 Blowout of Reyes de Plata

June 16, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release







The Reno Aces are scheduled to wake up around dawn Wednesday morning to catch their early-morning flight home from Las Vegas. The Aviators' pitchers might consider also waking up early to provide a personal escort to McCarran International Airport - then stick around to make sure the Aces actually leave town.

Because those pitchers clearly have seen enough of their instate rival.

After blasting the Aviators by scores 15-7 on Sunday and 23-16 on Monday, Reno flexed its considerable muscles one more time Tuesday before a Reyes de Plata-night crowd of 5,619 at Las Vegas Ballpark, opening up a 10-0 lead in the first four innings on the way to a 16-4 rout in the finale of a six-game series.

As was the case in their previous two victories, the Aces (23-13) got contributions from their entire lineup, as only leadoff hitter Jamie Ritchie (0-for-5) failed to record a hit. They hit five home runs for the second straight night, and six players finished with multiple hits, led by right-fielder Matt Lipka (4-for-5, two runs, two RBI), shortstop Camden Duzenack (3-for-5, home run, two runs, three RBI), center fielder Daulton Varsho (3-for-6, home run, double, two runs, two RBI) and designated hitter Andrew Young (3-for-6, home run, double, two runs, three RBI).

The Aces finished the series with 71 runs on 92 hits, including 18 homers, winning four of the six contests. In doing so, they solidified their early-season hold on first place in Triple-A West and in the process dropped Las Vegas (18-18) five games back in the standings.

Unlike on Monday when they built leads of 12-6 and 13-5 on the strength of an 11-run third inning, the Aviators - who donned their Reyes de Plata uniforms as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative - were never in Tuesday's game. After retiring Reno in order on seven pitches to start the night, Las Vegas starting pitcher Brian Howard (1-3) began to experience the wrath of the Aces' offense, which built its 10-0 lead by scoring four runs in the second, one in the third and five in the fourth.

Meanwhile, Reno pitchers Carlos Navas and Matt Gage (1-1) held Las Vegas to just one hit through the first four innings (right fielder Greg Deichmann's two-out infield single in the second). The Reyes de Plata finally broke through in the fifth when designated hitter Carlos Pérez followed Deichmann's leadoff single with a run-scoring double off the center-field wall.

The Aces immediately answered with two runs in the top of the sixth to boost their lead to 12-1. Las Vegas managed to push across two runs in the bottom of the sixth and another in the eighth, both courtesy of first baseman Frank Schwindel (two-run homer, RBI groundout). But it was much too little, much too late for the home team.

The one piece of good news for the Aviators: They get a day off Wednesday to recharge their batteries before welcoming the Tacoma Rainiers to Las Vegas Ballpark for another six-game series. Perhaps even more relieving? They get a 22-day break before having to face the Aces again on July 8 in Reno.

GAME NOTES: Las Vegas and Reno combined for 129 runs in the six-game series, with 106 of those coming in the final four games. The instate rivals have now completed half of their 24 meetings season. Along the way, they've totaled 198 runs, with the Aces holding a 113-85 advantage in winning eight of 12 contests. ... Schwindel's sixth-inning home run was his team-leading 12th of the season. He's now homered in seven of his last eight games while also collecting 13 RBI. Besides home runs, Schwindel also paces the Aviators with 27 RBI, 30 runs and 42 hits. ... Pérez, who returned to Las Vegas last week after taking a leave from the team to try out for the Venezuela national team, went 2-for-4, adding a ninth-inning single to his RBI double. The veteran catcher finished the series against Reno going 7-for-14 with two doubles, a homer and four RBI, and raised his batting average from .200 to .278. ... Holmes, who allowed just two runs on seven hits and two walks over 11 innings in two previous starts this season against the Aces, was charged with eight runs on eight hits in 3 1/3 innings of work. He didn't walk a batter and struck out three. ... All four Reyes de Plata relievers who followed Howard allowed two runs, and each surrendered at least one homer.

GRAB A BAT, ANY BAT: It wasn't exactly a thing of beauty, but Monday's wild 21-16 roller-coaster ride at Las Vegas Ballpark did produce some eye-popping (and record-tying) stats. A quick look back:

- The 37 combined runs tied a record for most runs scored in a game in Las Vegas Ballpark's brief history, matching Round Rock's 26-11 victory over the Aviators on June 6, 2019. There now have been five games in which the Aviators and their opponent tallied more than 25 runs. All have occurred in the month of June, and three involved Reno: Round Rock's 26-11 victory on June 6, 2019; the Aviators' 19-9 victory over Round Rock three days later (June 9, 2019); Reno's 20-9 victory on June 29, 2019; the Aviators' 18-7 victory over the Aces on Saturday; and the Aces' 21-16 victory Monday.

- The Aviators and Aces combined for 37 hits, including seven home runs (five by Reno), four doubles and a triple. Additionally, 25 batters reached base safely on 16 walks, six errors and three hit batters.

- All 18 batters in the lineup recorded at least one hit, with 10 collecting multiple hits. Six batters (two Aviators, four Aces) each had at least three hits. The final two hitters in Reno's lineup (outfielders Matt Lipka and Camden Duzenack) combined to go 9-for-12 with two homers, six RBI and seven runs.

- Both teams combined to bat .400 with runners in scoring position (14-for-35).

- Eight players (six Aces, two Aviators) scored at least three runs, and five players (four Aces, one Aviator) recorded at least three RBI.

- Thirteen pitchers took the mound, and all but four - Reno relievers Noe Ramirez and Miguel Aguilar, and Las Vegas relievers Ben Bracewell and James Naile - gave up at least one run.

- Those 13 pitchers combined to throw 391 pitches.

ON DECK: As per league protocol throughout the 2021 season, the Aviators are off Wednesday. They will resume their season-long 12-game homestand Thursday against the Rainiers (Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners).

The first three contests will feature pitching matchups between six right-handed starters: Las Vegas' Matt Milburn (1-2, 9.37 ERA) is scheduled to oppose Tacoma's Vinny Nittoli (1-0, 3.50) on Thursday; Grant Holmes (0-1, 11.14) will battle Darren McCaughan (2-2, 5.33) on Friday; and Paul Blackburn (2-2, 4.46) will take on Robert Dugger (first start) on Saturday.

Catch every Aviators game throughout the season on Raider Nation Radio 920-AM, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @AviatorsLV.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from June 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.