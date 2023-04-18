Biscuits Set Tone Early, Drop M-Braves, 8-5

PEARL, Mis. - Greg Jones homered in the first at-bat of the game, and the Biscuits (7-3) defeated the Mississippi Braves (3-7), 8-5, in Tuesday night's series opener at Trustmark Park.

Domingo Robles (0-1) started on the mound for the M-Braves, and the lefty, who was making his first Double-A start of the season, served up a lead-off home run to Jones whose shot off the top of the wall in right-center made it 1-0 Biscuits. Robles still struck out the side in the top of the first, but also allowed an RBI-triple to Heriberto Hernandez to make it a 2-0 game.

Jacob Lopez made his first Double-A start since July 29, 2021, and the southpaw worked a one-two-three bottom of the first, striking out Atlanta Braves' number 13 prospect Cal Conley in the process. The Biscuits tallied back-to-back two-out singles by Alika Williams and Jones in the top of the second, but no runs. Lopez struck out two more in a clean bottom of the second.

The Biscuits would add a third run on Austin Shenton's RBI-double to right in the top of the third. Montgomery's third baseman is now on a team-high five-game hitting streak. Lopez proceeded to strike out two more batters in a perfect bottom of the third. Ronny Simon's RBI-single in the top of the fourth off Jose Montilla increased the Biscuits' lead to 4-0.

Lopez allowed a lead-off double to Cody Milligan, who spoiled the perfect game. Lopez then settled down and retired the next three batters, recording his sixth strikeout, and leaving Milligan stranded at third. Logan Driscoll walloped a two-run home run onto the roof of the Farm Bureau Grill in right to make it a 6-0 ballgame in the top of the fifth.

Carlos Garcia (2-0) came on for Lopez and worked a scoreless bottom of the fifth. Alec Barger entered for Montilla and struck out a pair in a scoreless top of the sixth. Justin Sterner came on for Garcia in the bottom of the sixth and did not allow a run, while striking out two.

The Biscuits went down in order in the top of the seventh, but Landon Stephens' line-drive homer to left off Sterner finally got the M-Braves on the board at 6-1 in the bottom of the seventh. Simon tallied his second RBI-single in the top of the eighth to make it 7-1, before Andrew Moritz responded with an RBI-single of his own against Jeff Belge to make it 7-2 in the bottom of the eighth.

Mason Auer collected his first Double-A RBI on a single to right in the top of the ninth, before the M-Braves mounted a small comeback with a three-run bottom of the ninth. Michael Mercado then struck out Moritz to end the game.

The Biscuits will go for their eighth win of the season on Wednesday morning at 11:05 AM when Mason Montgomery (0-0) faces Alan Rangel (0-1).

The Biscuits will return to Montgomery for a 12-game home stand, with the first six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Tuesday, April 25 at 6:35 PM for Autism Awareness Night Supporting Easter Seals of Central Alabama.

The rest of the series will include Military Wednesday presented by WOW! on Wednesday, April 26; Kimchi T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Pulmuone & Thirsty Thursday on April 27; 2000s Night on Friday, April 28; Star Wars Night featuring Specialty Jerseys with Team Poster Giveaway presented by Kona Ice & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, April 29; and a Dog Giveaway presented by Montgomery Area Humane Society & Bark in the Park on Sunday, April 30.

