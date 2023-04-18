Andrew Abbott Named Player of the Week

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts left-handed starter Andrew Abbott has been named Southern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 10 - 16.

In his second start of the season, Abbott was sensational, striking out a career-high 14 batters in six shutout innings, earning his first win of 2023. He generated a Double-A high 25 swings and misses and only allowed two hits. His dominant start also led to him being named the RSW Chattanooga Player of the Series.

Abbott has shined in both starts this year, striking out the first nine batters he faced in his season debut. He now has 25 strikeouts, which leads Minor League Baseball. Abbott has anchored a dominant starting rotation that has racked up strikeouts this season. The Lookouts have fanned 131 batters in nine games, which is the most in Double-A baseball and 16th in Minor League Baseball despite playing in six fewer games than the Minor League leading Indianapolis Indians.

The Lookouts are heading to Tennessee tonight to start a 6-game series. They return home on April 25 to face off against the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Tickets for the next homestand and the rest of the year are available now and can be purchased on Lookouts.com.

