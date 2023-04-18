Birmingham Barons Home Opening Series - Weekend Recap

The Birmingham Barons dropped five-of-six to the Rocket City Trash Pandas in their Home Opening Series of the 2023 season.

The Barons started out the series with two games that were polar opposites of each-other: The first game ending in a 9-2 loss, and the second ending in a 3-2 walk-off victory. The latter showed that the team can bounce back after a frustrating defeat.

However, the team would not be able to do that in the final four games of the series. Birmingham dropped four consecutive games, while being outscored 30-11. The final scores may not show that the games were filled with noteworthy performances, but that is why we need to take a closer look.

Below are snip-its of the highlights that happened in the final four games of a six game series between the Barons and the Trash Pandas:

Thursday, April 13th, 2023

After last night's hard fought battle in extra innings, where the Barons walked off the Rocket City Trash Pandas with a walk, both teams were ready to continue the series. Birmingham wanted to continue their momentum, and the Trash Pandas wanted revenge. Rocket City ultimately got their revenge in a dominant 13-3 victory.

The Trash Pandas came out of the gates ready to fire. After loading the bases in the first inning, designated hitter Orlando Martinez sent a shot that pinballs off the left-field wall to score two runs. The Barons starting pitcher left-hander Garrett Schoenle, despite a fantastic 2023 debut against the Smokies, could only go 0.2 IP.

With one out left in the first inning Birmingham called upon right-hander Nick Gallagher to try and limit the damage early in the game. Gallagher was able to escape the first, however was met in the second with the same greeting as Schoenle. Rocket City would hit two extra base hits to rack up three more runs, and a 5-0 lead in the second inning.

The Barons were looking for any way to close the gap, but the Trash Pandas pretty much closed the door on a comeback with a six run third inning to put them up by double digit runs.

Though the game seemed out of reach, Birmingham was not going down without a fight. The Barons put up a pair of runs in the same amount of innings, including a solo shot from center-fielder Yoelqui Céspedes, his second homer of the season.

The homer from Céspedes definitely added some light to a rather gloomy game. Nevertheless, the Trash Pandas kept pouring in the runs. Rocket City would add two more runs, while Birmingham could only muster up one.

The game was not a total bummer for the home side. Starting third-baseman Taylor Snyder went 3-for-4 from the plate tonight, raising his OBP to .550, which ranks first amongBarons hitters. Snyder has delivered consistency for the Barons roster, which all are hoping stays as the season progresses.

Luis Mieses provided a solid performance for Birmingham, going 2 for 4 from the dish. A .500 night from the plate is nothing to glance at, especially because Mieses was 0-for-10 in this current series prior to this game.

Even in a disappointing loss, there are always positives to take away and build upon. The Barons hope to do just that as they have three more chances against the Trash Pandas, who lead the season series 2-1.

Games where the outcome seemed to be decided before the fourth inning can affect a team's confidence. The Barons need to look toward what they can control, which is how they play in the next game. Birmingham was a motivated crew after dropping the first game of the series in a similar fashion to tonight.

One can only imagine the chip on the shoulders of all the Barons as they come into the game tomorrow.

Friday, April 14th, 2023

Right off the first at-bat, the Barons struggled, giving up two runs in the top of the first inning. Birmingham would continue to look out of sorts as they would get shutout for the second time this season in an 11-0 loss to Rocket City.

The Trash Pandas were able to get to Birmingham's right-hander Matt Thompson, as he saw only 0.2 IP. Thompson, in his short outing, threw 35 pitches and only 11 were strikes.

In efforts to lessen the damage that the Trash Pandas could impose in the first, Birmingham sent in lefty pitcher Garrett Davila to relieve Thompson of his duties. This was Davila's first appearance for the Barons in 2023, however he did pitch for Triple-A Charlotte earlier this season.

Before Davila came in, Rocket City was able to cash in on the five walks, and a wild pitch. With the struggles of Thompson, the first inning started the uphill climb ahead for the Barons.

The Trash Pandas added two more in the third, piling on the runs early.

In the sixth and seventh they would explode to really close the game out, scoring three and four runs, respectively. The Trash Pandas were firing on all cylinders, mostly due in part to the No. 2 prospect for the Los Angeles Angels: Shortstop Zach Neto.

Neto was pulled from the game early, but not before going 3-for-4 from the dish with two home runs and five RBI's. With his showcase, it came as no surprise that Neto was called up to the Angels while in the dugout of this game.

The Barons ran through a flurry of pitchers to try and limit Rocket City. Only one was able to not give up runs: RHP Alex Mateo. Mateo was the highlight of the night from the bump for the Barons, finishing with three strikeouts and only giving up one hit.

Not a lot of positives came from the plate for the Barons, except for third-baseman Taylor Snyder, as he finished the night 2-for-4. Snyder was the only player for Birmingham with multiple hits in the game, as they would end the night with four total hits.

Saturday, April 15th, 2023

Saturday's game would start with the Barons scoring the first run of the game, coming from a double off the bat of center-fielder Yoelqui Céspedes. Even with the early momentum shift, and extra motivation to win wearing the specialty Jackie Robinson day jerseys, the Barons would end up losing 10-4.

Starting on the mound for the Barons, in his first start of the season, lefty Austin Warner showcased a great start to the game. Warner was able to get two shutout innings, and with help from Céspedes, the Barons were looking like they could snag another from Rocket City.

Warner finished his starting debut with three strikeouts, and only allowed two hits. Despite the solid start, the Barons would find themselves down two in the fourth inning. That lead would extend by a whopping seven runs as Rocket City would explode in the seventh.

The Barons all year have played till the final pitch, and this game was no different. They were not going to be able to get all nine runs back in one inning, and they knew that. Getting three runs in the bottom of the eighth gave them a little hope to get back into this game.

Rocket City's closer Luke Murphy put a stop to that in the bottom of the ninth, to put away the Barons in five batters.

Sunday, April 16th, 2023

Despite the last three games being stat stuffers for the Trash Pandas, the Barons were not going to let them walk away with four easy games. Even though Birmingham would end up dropping the game, the level of grit that was on display to end the series is what all the fans wanted to see.

The Barons got the action started in the second inning with a single from second-baseman Andy Atwood, scoring catcher Adam Hackenberg to take the early lead. The Barons' young starter and right-handed pitcher, Cristian Mena, aided by pitching two shutout innings to get things going for the home side.

Mena would give up two-runs in the away side of the third inning, but would finish the day with six strikeouts on only two hits. The youngster did give up the lead, however, the Barons were quick to answer as they tacked on three more runs. Atwood would pick up his second RBI of the game with a sacrifice fly, scoring left-fielder Luis Mieses and giving the Barons a two run lead.

Even with momentum, the Trash Pandas proved to be too much for the home team this series. Rocket City put up four runs in the fifth inning to flip the two run lead to themselves. The game moved back and forth, as the two teams traded scoreless innings for the final four innings.

Defensively, the Barons were finally able to put a halt to the scoring parade of the Trash Pandas. However, the offense could not make up the runs needed.

Rocket City, trying to close the game, brought out the Angels No. 11 prospect in right-hander Ben Joyce. Joyce closed the game, and the series, for the Trash Pandas in four batters, and securing his first save of the season.

Birmingham now hits the road for a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, starting with a 6:05 p.m. CST first pitch tonight.

