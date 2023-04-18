Homeruns Fuel Offense for Smokies in Win Over Chattanooga

April 18, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







KODAK, Tenn. - On a night where Pete Crow-Armstrong hit his first homerun of the year, the Smokies (5-5) never let up and out-paced the Lookouts (6-4) by a final of 9-5.

Pete Crow-Armstrong got the ball rolling for the Smokies in the bottom of the first. The lead-off batter hit a homerun over the right center wall for his first home run of the year to put the Smokies up 1-0.

A leaping grab over at third base by BJ Murray in the top of the second prevented a multi-base hit for the Lookouts' Rece Hind. Ryan Jensen then struck out Johnson to end the top half of the inning. Jacob Hurtubise singled up the middle in the top of the third to drive in Qunicy McAfee from third to tie the game at 1-1 for Chattanooga.

Luis Vasquz singled up the middle in the bottom of the third, then stole second and reached third on a throwing error on the attempted throw-out at second. Zach Davis then reached first after being walked on four pitches, but was picked off to get the first out of the inning for the Lookouts. On the attempted pick-off at first, pitcher Christian Roa threw the ball over the head of the first baseman that allowed Amaya to reach second and Vasquez to score from third to put the Smokies back on top 2-1.

Jordan Nwogu kept the Smokies lead alive in the bottom of the 6th with a solo deep shot over the left-center wall to extend the lead to 3-1. The Lookouts walked PCA, and then he proceeded to steal second and then reach third on a throwing error to second on the attempted throw out. Amaya was then hit for the second time on the night to get on base. On a passed ball, PCA was able to reach home and allow Amaya to second. The next batter, Ball popped one up into shallow right center which fell in between three Lookouts and allowed Amaya to get all the way to home to extend the Smokies lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the fifth.

The Lookouts brought in a run to cut into the Smokies lead in the top of the sixth. James Free drove in the run on a single to left field after Jacob Hurtubise reached base on catcher's interference and stole second.

Murray hits the third solo-home-run of the night for the Smokies with a moon-shot over the left field wall to get back a run in the sixth. The Smokies Outfielder Jordan Nwogu hit a ground ball into right field that drove in Nelson Maldonado from second. Maldonado walked, and then advanced to second on a balk.

The Lookouts attempted to gain back some momentum in the top of the seventh when McAfee got on base for the second time on a double to the left-field wall that drove in Ivan Johson from second. Nick Quntana then hit a line drive to left field that drove in two runners of his own to tighten the score to 7-5 before the half-inning ended.

After the seventh-inning stretch, the Smokies got back to work. With two quick outs, the Smokies had two on base with Maldonado at the plate. Maldonado singled down the left field line to bring in Amaya at third and advance Murray all the way to third. Nwogu then grounded out to end the inning.

Amaya drove in an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth for the Smokies with a third base line drive double that brought PCA home from first after he reached on a single to right field. Tennessee finished off the game with a swinging K thrown by Hunter Bigge for the Smokies.

Starting pitcher Ryan Jensen gets the win for Tennessee.

The series continues tomorrow night (4/19) at 7:00 PM EST for Healthcare provideors appreciation night. Join us as we honor Healthcare Professionals throughout the game! Healthcare professionals who present a photo ID at the box office will receive free tickets to the game! Tickets must be redeemed in person at the Smokies Stadium Box Office on the day of the event.

It's All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday as well!

Fans can enjoy grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos with cheese, Bush's Baked Beans, potato salad, Uncle Ray's Potato Chips, popcorn, Mayfield Ice Cream Sandwiches, and Pepsi products! The buffet runs from 6-8pm.

For tickets call (865) 286-2300 or visit smokiesbaseball.com.

Southern League Stories from April 18, 2023

