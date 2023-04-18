M-Braves Make Series of Roster Moves on Tuesday

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves announced the following roster moves on Tuesday. RHP Scott Blewett (pictured above) has been transferred to Mississippi from the FCL Braves roster, and RHP Austin Smith was reinstated from the High-A Rome Injured List and transferred to Mississippi. RHP Kyle Wilcox has been promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett, and RHP Daniel Martinez was transferred to High-A Rome.

Blewett, 27, was signed by the Atlanta Braves on March 29 and will make his organizational debut in a start on Friday night against Montgomery. The right-hander spent the 2022 season in the Chicago White Sox organization between Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte, posting an 8-7 record and 5.78 ERA over 27 games and 25 starts.

The Baldwinsville, NY native spent the first seven years of his career in Kansas City's organization, making five major league appearances in 2020 and 2021. Blewett attended Charles W. Baker High School and committed to play college baseball at St. John's University. As a senior, he was the Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year for New York. Kansas City drafted Blewett in the second round of the 2014 draft.

Smith, 23, also looking to make his season debut, last pitched in the Arizona Fall League, making 10 relief appearances and allowing four runs in 10.2 innings. Smith spent the season with High-A Rome, going 2-3 in 45 relief appearances, posting a 4.62 ERA in 48.2 innings with 18 walks and 61 strikeouts. The Cedar Park, TX native played five seasons collegiately (one with Arizona, four with Southwestern University) and pitched 28 innings in 18 appearances for Arizona as a senior, including appearances in the College World Series. Atlanta drafted Smith in the 18th round in 2021.

Wilcox, 28, in four relief outings for the M-Braves, tossed 4.1 scoreless innings on one hit with no walks and eight strikeouts. The dominant week for Wilcox included striking out multiple batters in all but one appearance and touching 101 mph with the fastball. His 0.23 WHIP and .071 opponent's batting average led the club and were the best among Southern League relievers with 4+ innings pitched.

Seattle originally drafted the Newtown, CT native and product of Bryant University in the sixth round in 2015. Atlanta signed Wilcox on May 22, 2022, as a minor league free agent.

Ramirez, 24, went 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in two starts for the M-Braves with six walks and eight strikeouts.

The M-Braves being a six-game homestand on Tuesday night with the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park. The first pitch is at 6:05 pm, with gates opening at 5:00 pm. Coverage begins at 5:50 pm on the new radio home of the M-Braves, 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

