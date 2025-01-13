Birmingham Squadron Partner with Shoot 360

BIRMINGHAM, Ala - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, today announced a partnership with Shoot 360 Birmingham, an immersive basketball training facility that utilizes Noah Basketball Technology to improve shooting accuracy.

"Shoot 360 offers tremendous feedback for any player with precise analytics, as well as interaction with players in fun and engaging ways to speed up skill acquisition and learning," said Squadron head coach T.J. Saint.

Noah Basketball is a training technology program utilized by Shoot 360 to provide real-time data and feedback to shooters. The program holds over 40 patents and is partnered with 28-of-30 NBA teams, as well as hundreds of collegiate basketball programs. Athletes receive immediate feedback on every shot taken in the Shoot 360 facility, allowing them to make prompt adjustments to improve shooting percentage.

Analytics used are shot arc, depth and alignment and Noah Basketball and Shoot 360 have combined to track over 1.5 billion shots.

"We are very excited to partner with the Squadron as a skills training facility for the organization," said Shoot 360 Birmingham owner Jonathan Carter. "The analytics that each player receives at Shoot 360 will help them reach their full potential as a shooter at the highest level. We are also eager to work together in the community to engage basketball lovers of all ages and skill levels. It is always great when the mission of two organizations closely align and a partnership establishes naturally."

Also included in the partnership between the Squadron and Shoot 360 is a youth basketball camp program.

For more information on the Birmingham Squadron, visit www.BirminghamSquadron.com and for more information on Shoot 360, please visit www.shoot360birmingham.com.

