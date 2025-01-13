Hustle Top Blue Coats in Delaware

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (1-3), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, defeated the Delaware Blue Coats (5-4) 138-116 at Chase Fieldhouse to conclude a four-game road trip.

Memphis had eight players score in double-figures, led by Zyon Pullin who finished with 23 points, five rebounds and eight assists. Malachi Smith added 20 points. Armando Bacot totaled 19 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Nate Hinton contributed 18 points and 14 rebounds. Race Thompson scored 17 points. Miles Norris added 16 points. Lucas Williamson registered 11 points. DJ Steward tallied 10 points and seven assists.

Aminu Mohammed paced the Blue Coats with 26 points off the bench. Jared Brownridge added 18 points. Jaylen Martin and Judah Mintz scored 16 points each.

Memphis opened the game on a 32-15 run and led by as many as 25 points in the first half. Delaware cut the Hustle lead down to 104-95 late in the third quarter before the Hustle went on a 22-11 run to extend their lead back up to 20 points.

Memphis scored a season-high 74 points in the paint and 22 fast break points. The Hustle tallied 22 points off turnovers. Memphis shot a season-high 58.1 percent from the field and made 14 3-pointers.

The Hustle will host the Rip City Remix on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. CT for the regular season home opener.

