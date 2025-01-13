Stockton Kings Triumph over South Bay Lakers

January 13, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings (6-1), defeated the South Bay Lakers (1-5), 113-107, Saturday evening at Adventist Health Arena (formerly Stockton Arena).

Stockton Kings forward Terry Taylor put up 23 points and added seven rebounds and five assists. Two-way guard Mason Jones matched with 23 points along with six assists. Two-way forward Isaiah Crawford put up 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Center Skal Labissière punched in 20 points. Guard Dexter Dennis posted 12 points and five rebounds. The Kings bench combined for 18 points.

South Bay Lakers guards Jordan Goodwin and Quincy Olivari tallied 22 points each. Center Christian Koloko registered 15 points. Forwards Vincent Valerio-Bodon and DaJuan Gordon recorded six and seven points, respectively.

The Stockton Kings got off to a hot start in the first half. In the opening quarter, Stockton was 63.2% from the field shooting 12-for-19 and led 33-19 going into the second quarter. South Bay's 52.4% efficiency from the field was not enough to make up for the separation. Stockton led 54-44 at halftime. The Kings extended their lead by 29 points in the second half securing the win, 113-107.

The Stockton Kings will travel to Salt Lake to face off against the Stars (3-3) in a two-game series at the Maverik Center on Tuesday, January 14 at 6:00 PM PST and Thursday, January 16 at 6:00 PM PST. Fans can watch both games on ESPN+ and Jazz+. They will then play against the Santa Cruz Warriors (5-0) on Tuesday, January 20 at 2:00 PM PST at Kaiser Permanente Arena. Game action can be viewed onNBAGLeague.com and NBCSBA+. The Kings will return to Stockton for their Education Appreciation Night matchup versus the South Bay Lakers at Adventist Health Arena on Wednesday, January 22 at 7:00 PM PST, playing on ESPN+.

