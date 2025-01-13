Iowa Wolves Defeated by Rip City Remix, 128-114

January 13, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Rip City Remix defeated the Iowa Wolves, 128-114, on Monday night at Wells Fargo Arena.

2024 first round pick Rob Dillingham made his G League debut after being assigned to Iowa (1-7) on a rehab assignment Sunday by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Dillingham scored a team-high 22 points and added six rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Nojel Eastern finished with 20 points while El Ellis had 21 points off the bench. Jaedon LeDee started the second half in place of Trevor Keels and scored a career-high 16 points. Keels left the game in the second quarter due to an injury. Also coming off the bench, Martez Brown pulled down a career-high 11 rebounds and added eight points. Iowa reserves scored 58 points.

Rip City (2-2) was paced by Henri Drell who scored a game-high 30 points while James Bouknight added 24 points off the bench. Bouknight scored all his points after halftime.

In the first of two meetings this season between the teams, Rip City forced 25 turnovers by Iowa that led to 22 points. The Remix also had 21 fast-break points while holding the Wolves to just five.

Trailing for nearly the entire game, Iowa fought back to within one point at 78-77 late in the third quarter after Kok Yat made a three-pointer. Rip City countered with a deciding 15-4 run that put the game away. The teams will play again on Feb. 13 in Des Moines.

Iowa continues its homestand on Wednesday night when the Greensboro Swarm visit for a 6:30 p.m. CT game. The Wolves will then enjoy a break before hosting the G League's newest franchise, the Valley Suns, on Jan. 23 and 24. Both of those games will start at 6:30 p.m. CT.

