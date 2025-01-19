Birmingham Drops Sunday Showdown with Wisconsin

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, fell to the visiting Wisconsin Herd, 118-98, on Sunday afternoon at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.

Guard Izaiah Brockington led all scorers with 27 points, while three-of-four other Birmingham (2-6) starters scored in double figures. Antonio Reeves, on assignment from the Pelicans, scored 18, Keion Brooks Jr. notched 15 and Jalen Crutcher dropped 13.

Forward Henry Ellenson paced Wisconsin (4-6) with 24 points and 14 rebounds and Terence Davis pitched in 16 points as well.

Birmingham is now 1-1 against Wisconsin this season but never led during Sunday's contest.

The Squadron and Herd are set for a Tuesday rematch at Legacy Arena at the BJCC, with tip-off set for 7 p.m. The game can be seen locally on My68 and nationally on ESPN+ with Blake Gardner and Rick Moody on the call.

