Charge Scrap out Home Win

January 19, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (5-5) defeated the Motor City Cruise (4-6) in a back-and-forth 100-96 contest in front of a packed house of 3,808 fans for the Cleveland Clinic Children's game.

Cleveland was led by Darius Brown II's game-high 26 points with nine assists and five steals in 42 minutes. Feron Hunt netted 25 points on 10-of-16 from the field with eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 40 minutes. Making his first start of the season, Sean McNeil scored 16 points on 5-of-11 shots in 41 minutes. Nae'Qwan Tomlin (16 points) and Joirdon Nicholas (10 points) rounded out the Charge starting five that contributed 93 of their 100 points in the game.

Trailing by 14 at the start of the fourth quarter, Cleveland outscored Motor City 33-15 in the final frame to pull out the win. The Charge forced eight turnovers while surrendering none in the final frame, and held the Cruise to just 5-of-19 from the field to come back for the win.

Tolu Smith paced the Cruise with 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting with 13 rebounds in 35 minutes. Lamar Stevens scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds in 34 minutes. Daniss Jenkins added 16 points and two steals in 38 minutes for Motor City

The two teams will meet again at Cleveland Public Hall on Tuesday, January 21 at 7:00 p.m.

