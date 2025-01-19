Herd Takes Down the Squadron

January 19, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, beat the Birmingham Squadron 118-98.

Henry Ellenson powered the Herd to victory with a double-double of 24 points and 14 rebounds. Terence Davis followed with 16 points.

The Birmingham Squadron's top scorers were Izaiah Brockington with 27 points and Antonio Reeves with 18 points.

Henry Ellenson scored the first four points of the game to give the Herd a head start. The teams traded baskets until the Herd broke away with 10 straight points to take a double-digit lead within the first five minutes of the game. Birmingham answered with a comeback to make it a two-point game, but Henry Ellenson took control of the game with three consecutive baskets. The Squadron fought back to make it a one-possession game, however, Wisconsin converted a 10-2 run to take a nine-point edge and close out the first quarter up 36-27.

Birmingham connected on one bucket before the Herd secured six straight points to push ahead by 13. The teams traded baskets until Stephen Thompson Jr. knocked down back-to-back three-pointers to grab a near 20-point advantage for the Herd. The Squadron responded with eight points to come within 10, but Stephen Thompson Jr. secured another shot from beyond the arc to close out the second quarter up 57-44. Henry Ellenson propelled the Herd with 14 points in the first half.

Wisconsin continued the momentum into the third quarter, scoring nine points. The Squadron looked to jump-start their comeback with a 15-4 streak. The teams traded baskets until Birmingham broke away with seven unanswered points to make it a four-point game. James Akinjo and Justise Winslow combined for five points to put the Herd up by nine. The Squadron outscored the Herd 5-2 to close out the third quarter. Wisconsin held an 83-77 lead at the break.

The Squadron secured the first basket of the fourth quarter, but Wisconsin quickly took control of the game scoring the next nine points to go ahead by 14. The Herd continued to build their lead with a 14-7 run powered by Tyler Smith with six. Terence Davis added to the momentum by hitting corresponding three-pointers. Tyler Smith connected on two free throws to secure the 118-98 win.

The Herd will take on the Birmingham Squadron in the second game of the series on Tuesday, Jan. 21 with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. CST.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.