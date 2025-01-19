Maine Celtics Stopped by Long Island Nets

January 19, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Portland, ME - The Maine Celtics started hot but ran out of gas, falling Sunday to the Long Island Nets, 109-91.

Maine (6-7) was led by a 16-point, 15 rebound double-double by Celtics Two-Way Player Anton Watson. Jay Scrubb added 16 points and three assists off the bench for Maine. JD Davison notched another career double-double with 11 points and 10 assists. Eric Gaines scored a career-high 14 points and DJ Rodman snagged a career-high 17 rebounds in a losing effort for Maine.

Long Island (4-4) finished the game shooting 48.9% from the floor and 11 of 30 (36.7%) from deep. Killian Hayes packed the stat sheet for Long Island with 25 points, 8 assists, and five steals. Kendall Brown led all scorers with 26 points to go with 6 rebounds. Drew Timme and Trevon Scott each finished with 10 points.

Hason Ward and Anton Watson started the game scoring two quick buckets to get the scoring started. Jordan Schakel scored five quick points, putting the Celtics up 9-2 and forcing a very early timeout from the Nets. Davison dropped in his first three-point attempt, and scored seven points in the first 5:30 of the game, as Maine took an 18-5 lead. Long Island made just 3 of their first 11 shots, as the Celtics continued to be active on defense. But the Nets would go on a 9-0 run, capped by Trevon Scott's three-point play. Maine led 26-23 after the 1st quarter.

In the 2nd, Killian Hayes continued to carry the Nets, and his lay-up gave him 13 points and Long Island its first lead at 31-30. Drew Timme heated up for Long Island, and his three-point play gave him 7 points and the Nets a 38-34 lead. Hayes buried another triple to make it a nine point lead. Dariq Whitehead's driving dunk put Long Island up 53-41. Maine was out-scored 30-17 in the period and Long Island took a 53-43 lead into the break. After shooting 6-9 to start the game, Maine wound up shooting 35.6% (16-45) from the floor in the first half, while Long Island shot 50% (22-44).

Ward opened the 3rd quarter with a lay-in. DJ Rodman followed that up with a floater to cut it to six points. Tyson Etienne stopped that run with his long jumper. Hayes continued to roll on offense, surpassing 20 points for the game early in the quarter. Watson buried a long three to cut it to seven. Rodman and Scrubb would make back-to-back threes and Maine's deficit was down to three in the blink of an eye. Long Island led 66-63 with 5:45 to go in the 3rd. Scrubb's layup was followed up by an Eric Gaines steal and dunk to keep the Celtics in the game. Oshae Brissett's four-point play killed the momentum, and Long Island took an 82-73 lead after three.

In the 4th, the Nets would start with six quick points. Long Island's lead would extend to 17 as they opened on a 10-2 run. Schakel stopped the bleeding with a three ball. Maine would not get closer than 16 points as the Nets cruised to victory.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Anton Watson was Maine's Player of the Game after recording a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Watson also dished out four assists and recorded one steal.

THE ROAD AHEAD: After playing four games in seven days, the Maine Celtics return to action on Friday on the road against the Westchester Knicks, before returning to the Expo against Osceola on January 26th.

