Birds Sign Two Young Arms

SIOUX FALLS, SD - Two new arms have joined the Sioux Falls Canaries. The Birds have signed Adam Stockwell and Tyler Lesley to the roster as of Friday.

Stockwell pitched at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter Minnesota. He was the Ace on the team in 2019 and threw a team-high 54.2 innings over 13 appearances. Over the season, he threw two complete games and recorded the fourth-highest K/9 in the MIAC at 9.71. His 2.80 ERA was supported by a 6-2 record.

Stockwell finished his career with a 12-11 record, 2.94 seven-inning ERA, and 125 strikeouts, which ranks eighth in program history.

Lesley pitched at Angelo State in Texas. In 2019 he pitched 60.2 innings and recorded 51 strikeouts. He recorded a 5.49 ERA and finished the year 7-2. He comes to the Birds after spending the first part of the summer with the Northwoods League's Mankato Moondogs.

Lesley is expected to join the Canaries' starting rotation this coming weekend.

The moves bring the Canaries to 21 active players, two below of the league maximum. Third baseman Mitch Glasser is on leave with the Israeli national team and pitcher Taylor Hill had his contract purchased by a team in the AAA Mexican League Friday.

The Canaries continue a six-game homestand at the Birddcage on Friday night. Friday is Christmas in July, featuring a jersey raffle and postgame fireworks show. The homestand runs through Monday's Dollar Beer Night, where fans can snag $1 beers at the concession stands from when gates open to the end of the second inning. Birds fans can get tickets at the Sioux Falls Stadium box office, by calling 336-6060, or on Ticketmaster.

