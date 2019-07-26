Canaries' Hill Headed to AAA Mexican League

July 26, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release





SIOUX FALLS, SD - Sioux Falls Canaries pitcher Taylor Hill has been the class of the American Association since May. Now, he's heading up to Triple-A ball. Hill has signed with Los Generales de Durango in the AAA Mexican League.

Hill is the sixth Canary to have his contract purchased by an MLB or Mexican League team since July of last year. He joins Kevin Folman (White Sox, July 24, 2018), outfielder Jordan Smith (Indians, January 21, 2019), pitcher Ryan Fritze (Diamondbacks, March 11, 2019), catcher Dashenko Ricardo (Rays, March 28, 2019), and catcher Adrian Nieto (Marlins, June 22, 2019).

Right-hander Ryan Froom will take up Hill's spot in the starting rotation on Friday night.

Hill had an outstanding 2019 season with Sioux Falls, leading the American Association in ERA at 2.52 entering play on Friday. He suited up for the South Division in the American Association All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 23 in St. Paul.

Hill was remarkably consistent this season. The former Washington National allowed two earned runs or fewer in all but two of his 12 starts with the Canaries.

Hill spent parts of the 2014 and 2015 seasons with the Washington Nationals, making nine total big-league appearances.

The Nationals drafted Hill in the 6th round in 2011 out of Vanderbilt. Hill rose through the ranks in Washington's system, spending parts of five seasons at Triple-A Syracuse in addition to his major league appearances. Hill posted a career-low 2.81 ERA in 2014 while at Syracuse, earning him a call-up to The Show.

The Canaries continue a six-game homestand at the Birddcage on Friday night. Friday is Christmas in July, featuring a jersey raffle and postgame fireworks show. The homestand runs through Monday's Dollar Beer Night, where fans can snag $1 beers at the concession stands from when gates open to the end of the second inning. Birds fans can get tickets at the Sioux Falls Stadium box office, by calling 336-6060, or on Ticketmaster.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.