Birds Battle Late But Fall Short to Railroaders

August 20, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release





SIOUX FALLS, SD - Sunday night's Canaries' game was the longest nine-inning game they played this season until Monday night's game. The Cleburne Railroaders (52-35) beat the Sioux Falls Canaries (34-52) 14-8 in the 3:55 affair.

Canaries starter Mark Seyler pitched three innings allowing eight hits and eight runs. Tyler Lesley relieved Seyler and didn't surrender a run. He only allowed two walks, one hit, and was relieved after three innings. The three players to follow Lesley gave up six runs, including five in the ninth.

For the second day in a row, Chase Simpson gave the Railroaders the lead in the first inning with a home run. Simpson's three-run home run was his 20th of the season. The Railroaders led 3-0 before the Birds had a chance to bat.

The Birds answered in the bottom of the first with two outs. Alay Lago singled, Clint Coulter doubled, and Mike Hart singled them both home. Cleburne led 3-2 after one.

Just as the Birds answered in the first, the Railroaders answered in the top of the second. Angel Reyes singled two home, and the Railroaders led 5-2.

The Birds scored two more runs in the bottom of the second. Again with two outs, the bats came alive. Four consecutive hits scored two runs before Mitch Glasser was thrown out at the plate representing the tying run.

Cleburne scored three runs in the top of the third and led 8-4 until the seventh. They added one more run and led 9-4 after seven.

The Birds battled back in the eighth inning. They loaded the bases on three walks with nobody out. They cut the lead to one with a couple of clutch hits from Brett Verigan and Jordan Ebert.

In the ninth, Cleburne responded with five runs and shut the Birds down in the bottom half. The Birds will look to avoid being swept Tuesday.

UP NEXT

The Canaries will be back in action Tuesday. They will take on the Cleburne Railroaders in game three of the three-game series. The pre-game show is scheduled for 6:45 pm with first pitch scheduled for 7:05.

