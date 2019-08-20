RailCats Shut out RedHawks to Snap Win Streak

FARGO, ND - The RedHawks were held scoreless for the first time since opening day in Kansas City tonight as the Gary SouthShore RailCats avoided a sweep with a 2-0 win over Fargo-Moorhead. F-M's offense could not get anything going against Gary Southshore's Nile Ball as they were held to just three hits in the game to snap the team's eight-game winning streak.

The Railcats' leadoff hitter, Alex Crosby, took RedHawks starter Tyler Pike's first offering deep over the right field wall to give Gary an early 1-0 lead after two pitches, and that would be all the run support the Railcats pitching staff needed, as Fargo-Moorhead couldn't find the offensive spark they've displayed over their previous eight wins. Gary added one more run in the third inning on a trio of singles, and that score would hold to the end of tonight's game.

Pike threw a gem on the mound tonight for the RedHawks, as well. Despite getting the loss, Pike threw 8.1 strong innings, allowing only two runs on nine hits while giving up no walks and striking out nine Railcats. On the other side, Gary's Ball threw 6.1 innings of shutout baseball, allowing 3 hits, giving up four walks, and striking out three. Gary's bullpen allowed no hits in their 2.2 innings of action, and Sandy Lugo picked up his eighth save of the season with a shutdown performance in the ninth.

Fargo-Moorhead loses a half game to the inactive St. Paul Saints, who are now 3½ games behind the RedHawks for the North Division lead. Chicago is now 5½ games behind Fargo-Moorhead for the division's third spot.

The RedHawks will head to Milwaukee tomorrow for a three-game series against the Milkmen beginning Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.

